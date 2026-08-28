Auqib Nabi to get England County exposure? BCCI explores plan ahead of New Zealand tour

The BCCI is exploring a special plan to groom Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi ahead of India’s tour of New Zealand. The board is considering an England county cricket stint to give the promising fast bowler valuable overseas exposure and match experience.

With the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand on the horizon, the BCCI is negotiating short-term county deals in England for Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi. They're hoping he can get some match experience in the last few rounds of the County Championship.

Auqib finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy season with 60 wickets. Still, he and Gurnoor Brar didn’t feature in India’s playing XI against Sri Lanka in the last two Tests. Now, the board wants to make sure both pacers are getting the right build-up ahead of the New Zealand red-ball series.

BCCI is arranging county games for Auqib—at least two or three first-class matches in England, according to sources. This trip should help him adjust and fit into India's plans for the tour to New Zealand. Surrey is in search of a swing bowler, so there’s been some interest from them about signing Nabi for a few matches. Surrey’s Alec Stewart, former England captain and now the club’s director of cricket, has been directly in touch with BCCI officials.

Sources say New Zealand conditions will pose a different challenge than England, but the board is clearly grooming Auqib for that tour. As soon as he returns from Sri Lanka, Nabi is expected to fly out to the UK pending his visa. Meanwhile, Gurnoor will stay focused on the domestic circuit and play in the Duleep Trophy.

With Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna given workload breaks, they won’t feature in the Duleep Trophy right now. Gurnoor Brar will join North Zone for the semifinal against South Zone starting 30 November at the Centre of Excellence. Team management and selectors agreed on Gurnoor’s inclusion, replacing Sunil Kumar, while Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj stay in the playing XI.

The board isn’t just focused on Gurnoor—Nabi is also getting priority. Others like Manav Suthar have already played county cricket for Warwickshire, and Kuldeep Yadav is back with Yorkshire for their red-ball games. Ashutosh Sharma turned out for Middlesex in the Royal London One Day Cup, while Gujarat Titans’ R Sai Kishore is currently playing for Gloucestershire.

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