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Auqib Nabi makes India debut: J&K pacer gets maiden ODI cap against West Indies

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has made his India debut in the second ODI against West Indies, making him only the third from the state to represent the international team.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

Auqib Nabi makes India debut: J&K pacer gets maiden ODI cap against West Indies
Auqib Nabi makes India debut against West Indies. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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After winning the Toss in the second ODI match against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first and announced that star pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi, is making his debut with the game, replacing all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

''We are going to bowl first. A bit more grass, and it looks a bit more patchy. The way we came back in the last match was very good. It is more humid here, so it is more of a challenge for our bowlers. Everyone looked well, even Rohit. We have got one chance. Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish,'' Gill said after winning the Toss.

With his maiden ODI cap, Auqib Nabi has now become only the third cricketer from J&K to represent India in international cricket after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik. The 25-year-old earned his ODI cap after his magnificent domestic season for his state, where he claimed 60 wickets in 17 innings during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Nabi is a right-arm pacer who rose through the domestic circuit with his consistent performances for Jammu and Kashmir. His campaign in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, where he scalped 60 wickets, helped J&K clinch the tournament.

For his stellar performance, he was also signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Playing XI

India - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies - Shai Hope (C/WK), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Aamir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Vitel Lawes.

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