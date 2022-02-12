IPL 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses mid auction

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction Day 1 is underway, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid auction due to low BP. It has been learnt that Hugh Edmeades is fine but a bit shaken and the auction is set to resume at 3:30 PM IST.

Britain's Hugh Edmeades had been chosen to be the IPL 2022 auctioneer and be responsible for conducting the bidding of 600 players that have registered this year. Hugh Edmeades has been receiving prayers all over Twitter and fans wishing him a speedy recovery.

Relief. Hugh Edmeades is fine #IPLAuction — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2022

A relief to hear that Hugh Edmeades is fine. Hope to see him on the second half of the auction.#IPLAuction — Payal Chatterjee (@_pohthepanda_) February 12, 2022

Hope Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is fine, May God give him strength February 12, 2022

Sending prayers to the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades #IPLAuction — Surya (@msdian_dhfm7) February 12, 2022

Hugh Edmeades, The auctioneer collapsed midway. Prayers for him #IPLMegaAuction2022 February 12, 2022

Ahead of the IPL auction, Edmeades had said that during his four-decade career as an auctioneer, he has conducted a lot of two-day auctions, but never one that lasted for 12 hours. He even added that he was not fazed by the idea of being on his feet for 12 hours.

"During my 38 years as an auctioneer, I have taken plenty of two-day auctions, but admittedly, none lasting a potential 12+ hours. However, I am not at all fazed by the prospect of being on my feet for up to six hours each day. Mentally and physically, I will be splitting the sessions into "bite-size pieces" and taking the opportunities to regroup during the breaks in the auction," Hugh Edmeades had said according to InsideSport.