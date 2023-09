Cricket

Auckland Hearts vs Northern Spirit, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AHW vs NSW today in Women's Super Smash 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts AHW vs NSW Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts match today, January 10. Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batsmen: Katie Gurrey, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, B Halliday Allrounders: Felicity Leydon-Davis (VC), Arlene Kelly, Anna Peterson (C) Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Carolyn Esterhuizen NSW vs AHW My Dream11 Team Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, B Halliday, Felicity Leydon-Davis (VC), Arlene Kelly, Anna Peterson (C), Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Carolyn Esterhuizen NSW vs AHW Probable Playing 11 Northern Spirit (Playing XI): Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, B Halliday, Olivia Lobb (WK), Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker. Auckland Hearts (Playing XI): Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas. Check Dream11 Prediction / AHW Dream11 Team / Auckland Hearts Dream11 Team / NSW Dream11 Team / Northern Spirit Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

