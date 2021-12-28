IND vs SA: At stumps, India lose a wicket, keep 146 runs lead against South Africa

After 84 overs being bowled, India continued to dominate the first Test as they take 146 runs to lead on Day 3 against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

While there was no play on Day 2, the third day saw as many as 18 wickets fall and that's despite the fact that nine overs were lost due to the over rate.

The 18 wickets in the day's play are the most in a day in a Test at the Centurion. The previous most was 16 wickets on the third day of the Test between South Africa and New Zealand in 2007/08.

Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 327 and 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CZrptKnPi8 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

After India pacers wreaked havoc over Proteas batters and ended their innings at 197, the Men in Blue came in to bat and started good, but lost a wicket to debutant Marco Jansen. He struck on his first ball and Agarwal was seen shaking his head as he walked back. Shardul Thakur came in to join KL Rahul as the nightwatchman.

Earlier in the day, India had collapsed in the morning, losing 7 for 49 to get bowled out for 327. Lungi Ngidi had bagged a six-for, but when it came to Indian pacers, Mohammed Shami was brilliant and lead the way with a five-for which saw him become the quickest to 200 Test wickets for India.

The host had resumed the post-lunch session at 21/1 and South African batters looked in complete disarray as in the third ball itself Mohammed Shami cleaned up Keegan Petersen for just 15. Unfortunately for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah twisted his right ankle while bowling in his sixth over and had to leave the field immediately.

Shami was pumped up after getting his first scalp and he also clean bowled opener Aiden Markram for 13. Mohammed Siraj too joined the party as he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen caught in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane to leave the Proteas tottering at 32 for 4. In the very next ball, Siraj produced yet another gem this time to South Africa's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock but KL Rahul floored it.

Stumps in Centurion



India lose Mayank Agarwal late in the day but are in a commanding position after a brilliant effort from their pacers.#WTC23 | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/cHXo237kGM — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2021

Temba Bavuma and de Kock survived the onslaught to take the hosts beyond the 50-run mark. The duo of Bavuma & de Kock struck a 50-run partnership as they did not allow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to settle in any kind of rhythm. The hosts went past the 100-run mark but Indian bowlers came hard at the South Africans again as Shardul Thakur dismissed de Kock for 34 ending a 72-run partnership.

Things did not last the same as Shami came crashing in and sent back Wiaan Mulder after he scored 12 runs. The Indian pacers had lured him into a drive through the covers, but he may have been late on the shot and played the wrong line. He got a feather of an outside edge and the ball went neatly into the hands of Pant.

Bavuma made sure to continue on his good form and even managed to reach his 16th Test fifty. But the happiness did not last long as Shami and Pant again played their magic. The bowler drew the batter forward with some angling towards an off-stump on a good length, and the ball nipped away off the seam to take the outside edge through to Pant.

Later, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada had put on a 37 runs partnership but Shardul Thakur broke it as he sent the former player back for 18 runs. Rabada and Keshav Maharaj tried to add runs but Shami and Bumrah did not let them settle as they dismissed the batters for 25 and 12 runs respectively.