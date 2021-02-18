IPL Auction 2021: At Rs 14 crores, Australia bowler Jhye Richardson goes to Punjab Kings

Australian speedster Jhye Richardson, who recently registered his name for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction, got purchased by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crores.

He was one of the 298 cricketers who are going under the hammer on February 18 in Chennai. He impressed all in the Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season for the Perth Scorchers picking up 29 wickets at an impressive average of 16.31.

Richardson valued his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore. The right-arm fast bowler has played two Tests, 13 ODIs and nine T20Is since he made his international debut in 2017.

The IPL 2021 will see 298 players go under the hammer at the auction for the 2021 season in Chennai. The eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be going on war off-field.

The IPL had announced that 1,114 players had registered initially and the eight franchises submitted their shortlisted players. The final list consisted of 292 players, out of which 164 are Indian, 125 overseas and 3 players from Associated nations.