'At a loss for words': Sunil Gavaskar after unveiling life-size statue at Wankhede Stadium

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has been immortalised after he unveiled his life-size statue at the entrance of the newly inaugurated MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the event, Gavaskar expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and said that he is at a 'loss for words' and 'overwhelmed' by this unique honour.

Speaking to the media, he said, ''I am at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour. It doesn't happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the. museum, where there is going to be so much footfall. I can't thank the Mumbai Cricket Association enough for this wonderful gesture. Mumbai Cricket Association is like my mother. It held my hand when I was beginning with cricket. It has been a blessing to be able to play for Mumbai. I never dreamed that it would come to this.''

Not only Gavaskar, but also politician Sharad Pawar's statue is placed at the grand entrance of the museum, which spans over 8,000 square feet. The event was attended by many dignitaries, cricketing legends, administrators, and members of the Mumbai cricket fraternity. The museum will be open to the general public on September 22, and visitors can make bookings online as well.

Sunil Gavaskar's career at a glance

For those unversed, Sunil Gavaskar is a name in the cricketing world that needs no introduction. In his career, he has played 125 Tests, scoring over 10,000 runs at an average of 51.12, which includes 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

He has played 108 ODIs in total and scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13, which includes one century and 27 half-centuries. He played his last ODI match on November 5, 1987, against England.