Assam polls to affect IPL 2026 schedule? BCCI secretary gives BIG update on Rajasthan Royals’ matches

In light of the forthcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, the usual ‘home-and-away’ format of the league has been replaced with an uneven, phase-oriented schedule.

Rajasthan Royals are set to host their initial three home matches in Guwahati during the first phase of IPL 2026. However, the scheduling of these games has come into question following the announcement of election dates in Assam, as the matches are positioned around the election date. The BCCI previously held some WPL matches without spectators due to the elections, but there are currently no plans for similar restrictions on IPL games.

Voting for all 126 constituencies in Assam is scheduled for a single day on April 9 (Thursday), with the counting of votes occurring on May 4. Guwahati will feature the RR vs MI match on April 7, followed by the RR vs RCB clash on April 10.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has rejected claims that the IPL 2026 schedule will need to be altered because of the Assam election dates.

"There will be no rescheduling of IPL matches in Guwahati in Assam. I have already spoken to the honourable Assam Chief Minister (Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma) and the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Both have assured me that they will manage (to conduct the matches), and there's no need to change (the schedule)," Saikia told the Times of India.

Due to a security audit at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in preparation for local elections, RR will conduct their early home matches in Guwahati. After their time in the Northeast, the Royals are anticipated to face a challenging series of three or four consecutive away games in mid-April to steer clear of the peak election period in Rajasthan.

Conversely, teams such as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are currently reaping the benefits of the situation. With no elections taking place in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh this spring, these teams are poised to experience a home advantage in April, playing several matches at the Wankhede and Ekana respectively while other teams are on the road.

Given that the tournament will be extended (with 84 matches), the BCCI may opt to focus on night-only matches during the peak election weeks to ensure crowd management, which could result in fewer double-headers than fans are accustomed to, especially considering that it will be a relatively longer season.

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