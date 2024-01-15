'Asked Ashish Nehra for a job at Gujarat Titans but...': Yuvraj Singh makes shocking claim

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has claimed that he was denied a role in the Gujarat Titans team.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has revealed that his bid for a position in the Gujarat Titans team was turned down. Expressing his interest in mentoring an Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Yuvraj shared that he approached Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for a job, but the request was declined.

Yuvraj, a prominent figure in past IPL seasons with stints at franchises like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians, played 132 IPL games, amassing 2750 runs with a highest score of 83.

'Let's see what opportunities I get, but my priority is my kids right now. Once they start school, I will have more time, so I can pick up (coaching). I love working with young guys, especially my state boys, and I feel that mentoring is something that I would love to do. I'm definitely looking to be part of one of the IPL teams,' said Yuvraj, as quoted by PTI.

Despite the setback with Gujarat Titans, Yuvraj remains optimistic about contributing to cricket in the coming years. He expressed his desire to give back to the game and help young players improve their skills. Yuvraj also hinted at a potential mentorship role for the Indian cricket team to prepare players mentally for future challenges.

Reflecting on India's quest for an ICC trophy, Yuvraj acknowledged the team's recent defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. He highlighted India's Champions Trophy win in 2013 and the last World Cup triumph in 2011, hinting at the need for mental preparation to achieve success on the global stage.