Asian Latina CC vs Janjua Brescia Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ALCC vs JJB in ECS T10-Rome today

Dream11 Prediction: Asian Latina CC vs Janjua Brescia - ECS T10-Rome 2020

ALCC vs JJB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Asian Latina CC vs Janjua Brescia in ECS T10-Rome 2020 match today, Spetember 1.

Asian Latina CC vs Janjua Brescia (ALCC vs JJB) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – M Saqib

Batsmen – G Singh, S Singh, A Rehman, H Ahmed

Allrounders – C Singh, W Ahmad, Z A Ul

Bowlers – M Saeed, A Ahmad, S Khan

ALCC vs JJB My Dream11 Team

M Saqib, G Singh, S Singh, A Rehman, H Ahmed, C Singh, W Ahmad, Z A Ul., M Saeed, A Ahmad, S Khan

ALCC vs JJB Probable Playing11

Asian Latina CC: Gurmukh Singh (WK), Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad

Janjua Brescia: Naeem Ahmad (WK), Hasnat Ahmed, Adnan Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Hamza Saad, Muhammad Yaseen, Abdul Rehman, Shueb Khan, Zain Abdeen ul, Raheem Qureshi, Usama Munir