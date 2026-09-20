Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket: India crush Bangladesh by 114 runs, set up gold-medal clash vs Sri Lanka

India women stormed into the Asian Games 2026 cricket final with a dominant 114-run victory over Bangladesh. The win sets up a gold-medal clash against Sri Lanka with India now one victory away from claiming the top prize.

India crushed Bangladesh by 114 runs in the women’s cricket semi-final at the Asian Games. The match which started at 10:30 a.m. IST saw India totally outplay Bangladesh. Now, India will fight for the gold medal against Sri Lanka on September 22.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat first. Smriti Mandhana got off to a quick start with 37 runs, pushing India to 72/1 in just 6 overs. Then, Harmanpreet and Shafali Verma took control. The pair powered India past 150 runs in just 15 overs. Harmanpreet made 40 before getting out, ending a solid 72-run partnership.

Shafali, though wasn’t done. She kept at it, playing smart and aggressive cricket. She reached her hundred on the last ball of the innings—her first T20I century, and the first ever by a women’s cricketer at the Asian Games. India finished with an imposing 196 on the board.

Bangladesh struggled from the very start of their chase. Wickets tumbled, and only Dilara Akter managed a decent knock with 27. After her departure, there was nothing left. The rest of the lineup fell apart, and Bangladesh were bowled out for just 81 in 15.4 overs. Every Indian bowler chipped in, with Nandni Sharma and Deepti Sharma each picking up three wickets.

Smriti Mandhana also reached a milestone. With her 37 runs, she became the highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history overtaking New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final Sri Lanka booked their spot in the final led by captain Chamari Athapaththu. She hammered an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls guiding Sri Lanka to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan chasing down 178 with 13 balls to spare.

A wet outfield caused a two-hour delay, but once play started, Pakistan’s batters found their rhythm. Despite losing opener Gull Feroza on the first ball, Shawaal Zulfiqar hit 54, and Ayesha Zafar smacked 71 off 40 balls to set a strong total of 177/4 in 20 overs. But it wasn’t enough, as Sri Lanka chased it down smoothly.

Now, all eyes are on the gold medal match on September 22 when India faces Sri Lanka in what promises to be a thrilling final.

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