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Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview, squads and key battles

India will look to Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur as they aim to defend their women’s T20 cricket title at the Asian Games 2026. The star trio will headline India’s campaign as the team targets back-to-back gold medals.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview, squads and key battles
Asian Games 2026: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match (X/BCCIWomen)
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India’s women’s cricket team is on the brink of making history, aiming for back-to-back gold medals as they face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games cricket final at Nisshin’s Karogi Athletic Park. After both teams pulled off convincing wins in their respective semifinals—India overpowering Bangladesh with Shafali Verma’s first-ever T20I century, and Sri Lanka confidently chasing down 178 against Pakistan—this final already has all the makings of a classic.

A rematch with recent history

If you look back at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, India edged out Sri Lanka in a low-scoring battle. This time, the conditions look set for a run-fest and both squads are loaded with players who love to go big. Especially on this pitch where batters have thrived since day one. On paper—or really, just based on recent form—India holds the edge. Their lineup is the strongest at the Games,and they come in as clear favorites. Head-to-head, the numbers don’t lie: India has beaten Sri Lanka in 26 out of 32 T20Is.

Earlier this year, they stunned India in the Asia Cup final chasing down 166 with surprising ease. Sri Lanka’s batting anchored by captain Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Kavisha Dilhari, can catch anyone off-guard. Athapaththu, especially, is in red-hot form after smashing an unbeaten 83 in the semis.

Batting powerhouse or risk?

India’s top order—Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma—has been carrying the team lately. They’ve been brilliant, but cricket can be funny, and if all three miss out, there isn’t much experience backing them up. Gunalan Kamalini and Bharti Fulmali haven’t really made an impact so far. So the best bet for India? Their stars need to step up once again, just like they did in the Asia Cup final in Dubai with fifties from Mandhana and Shafali.

The real test for India’s bowlers

If India ends up defending a score, their spinners become key. Shree Charani has delivered so far, snagging six wickets in just two matches—including a standout 4/10 against Japan. Deepti Sharma brings experience and control; she’s the only bowler left from the last Asian Games final and already has four wickets in this tournament. The pacers, Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma, have chipped in nicely, but India’s bowling plans will revolve around their spinners.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi

Also read| India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch historic clash live on TV and online?

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