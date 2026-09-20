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Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history

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Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history

Smriti Mandhana has created history at the Asian Games 2026 overtaking New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to become the highest run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket. The India opener reached the landmark during India’s campaign at the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history
Smriti Mandhana leapfrogs Suzie Bates to become T20I top run-scorer.
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Smriti Mandhana just became the top run-scorer in women’s T20 international cricket, helping India crush Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal in Japan. India’s openers came out strong Sunday—Mandhana’s 37 off 19 balls set the tone, while Shafali Verma smashed her first T20 hundred at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nagoya. The team piled up 195 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs.

With this innings, Mandhana passed New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who had held the record at 4,758 runs. Mandhana now sits at the top with 4,788 runs from 171 T20 international innings.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is

1. Smriti Mandhana (India) – 4,761*
2. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) – 4,758
3. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 4,287*
4. Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) – 4,282*
5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand) – 3,817

Mandhana has been in incredible form lately. Earlier this month, she topped the overall run-scoring chart in women’s international cricket, overtaking the legendary Mithali Raj’s total of 10,868 runs. Mandhana’s 124 off just 64 balls in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai was a huge part of that.

The real star of the semifinal was Shafali Verma. She hammered 100 not out from just 49 balls, including three fours and nine sixes. She reached her century with the final ball, took off her helmet, and soaked up the applause from her teammates—she was clearly moved. India then bowled out Bangladesh for just 81 runs in under 16 overs.

Now, the Indian team, who recently lifted their eighth Asia Cup title, will take on Sri Lanka for the gold medal on Tuesday. It’s a repeat of last week’s Asia Cup final, which India won.

Sri Lanka powered into the final after their captain, Chamari Athapaththu, scored an unbeaten 83 to lead them to an easy win over Pakistan. Chasing 178, Sri Lanka got there with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier in that match, Pakistan put up 177 for 4, thanks to half-centuries from Ayesha Zafar and Shawaal Zulfiqar. On Tuesday, Pakistan will face Bangladesh for the bronze medal.

Also read| West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns to ODI team

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