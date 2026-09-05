Asian Games 2026: No separate hotels for Team India, IOA asks BCCI to bear accommodation and travel costs

Team India will not get separate hotels at the 2026 Asian Games, with the Indian Olympic Association asking the BCCI to bear the cost of players’ accommodation and travel. The decision could spark debate over logistics, comfort and arrangements for India’s athletes.

The Indian Olympic Association isn’t going to set up separate hotels for the Indian cricket team at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. If the BCCI decides they want their own hotel instead of the ones chosen by organisers, they’ll have to handle all the costs and logistics themselves. That means accommodation, meals, local transport, everything. IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer made it clear: everyone—athletes, coaches, support staff across all 36 sports—gets equal treatment.

For these Games, organisers have booked the men’s team into the 3-star APA Hotel Nagoya Ekimae and the women’s team into the 4-star Meitetsu Grand Hotel. Both spots have the basics covered, but they’re definitely a step down from the 5-star hotels Indian cricketers usually expect. Rooms are twin-share. The BCCI is worried about this arrangement.

To get a better picture, BCCI CEO Hemang Amin and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer talked it over. The BCCI is sending an advance team to Japan early next week. They’ll look at the hotels, cricket venues, and other local facilities. After that, the board will decide whether to stick with the organiser’s hotels or sort out their own.

Iyer says the BCCI can make whatever decision’s best for the players. The IOA has no issue with separate arrangements, but then BCCI takes on the whole logistics job.

Even if the BCCI picks its own hotel, all the usual security and anti-doping rules will apply. Players won’t be outside the Games system. Security protocols, accreditation, access restrictions—they’re all still in force. No outsiders get in unless they’re accredited. And WADA and ITA doping officials need access to player whereabouts for random testing.

The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, heads to Japan first. They finish the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 13, fly out for Nagoya on September 14, and jump into the Asian Games straight from the quarter-finals. Their first match is on September 18, and their tournament runs until September 22.

The men’s team, led by Shreyas Iyer, leaves for Japan on September 21. They also start from the quarter-finals, playing their first match on September 28. Since both teams arrive at different times, handling hotels and transport will be even more important for the BCCI.

Before the main tournament, India will play Japan in a T20I under the Suzuki Cup on September 22. It’s part of the 75th anniversary celebrations for diplomatic relations between the two countries. This match gives India a chance to get used to Japanese conditions and squeeze in some practice before the Games.

With about 17,000 athletes and coaches expected in Aichi-Nagoya—up from the initial estimate of 15,000—hotels are getting scarce. Organisers are supplementing with mobile accommodations and even the Costa Serena cruise ship.

Meanwhile, LA28 prep is already underway. As conversations swirl about hotel issues in Japan, the IOA and Sports Authority of India sent a delegation to Los Angeles. Cricket’s return in the 2028 Olympics will be at the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, inside the Fairplex complex in Pomona. Plans call for cricket teams to stay at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel, nearby.

Also read| IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Can Pakistan stop dominant India? Head-to-head record, key battles and match preview