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Asian Games 2026: Nepal stun Afghanistan by 5 wickets in low-scoring thriller

Nepal pulled off a thrilling five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a low-scoring clash at the Asian Games 2026. Chasing a modest target, Nepal held their nerve to complete the chase and register a memorable win over Afghanistan in the continental tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Nepal stun Afghanistan by 5 wickets in low-scoring thriller
Courtesy: X/@ACBofficials
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    Kushal Bhurtel and Lalit Rajbanshi gave Nepal a dream start at the Asian Games, teaming up for seven wickets and setting the tone against Afghanistan in Nisshin. The spin duo made life tough for Afghanistan’s batters keeping them to just 102 for 7 in 20 overs—plenty of scoreboard pressure for a T20 match. From there, Nepal’s chase wasn’t flawless but they got the job done with five wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare.

    Afghanistan walked into the match on a high after beating Japan on Thursday but Nepal quickly crashed their party. Afghanistan chose to bat first but got off to a nightmare start: by the fifth over they were limping at 16 for 3. Rajbanshi, the left-arm spinner had a field day in the powerplay picking up all three wickets in his opening spell and rattling Afghanistan’s top order.

    Faisal Ahmadzai, who was making his T20I debut did his best to steady things with 30 off 33 balls and Najibullah Zadran matched that with the same score. Both tried to hold the innings together offering a brief sense of recovery but Bhurtel with his leg-spin ripped through the middle order and finished with impressive figures of 4 for 21. Past Najibullah and Ahmadzai, though, Afghanistan’s line-up just couldn’t get going—nobody else even crossed 20.

    Nepal’s chase on paper looked straightforward but Bhurtel fell for a duck in the opening over and Afghanistan spotted their chance. By the seventh over, Nepal were stuttering at 31 for 3. That’s when Sundeep Jora stepped up with 34 and former skipper Rohit Paudel anchored the innings with an unbeaten 33. Together, they steadied the ship added some calm to the chase and steered Nepal toward the finishing line. Paudel stuck around with Gulsan Jha at the other end to see things through, getting Nepal home in the 18th over.

    For Nepal, it’s a statement win on a big stage powered by their spinners and a batting line-up that kept its nerve after a shaky start. It’s a result that gives them early momentum and signals to other teams—these guys are here to play.

    Also read| India-A beat Australia-A by 162 runs in 1st unofficial Test; Kumar Kushagra stars with 113, Shams Mulani takes 7 wickets

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