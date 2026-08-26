Asian Games 2026: India men’s cricket team to open campaign on September 28; unlikely to face Pakistan before final

India's schedule for the 2026 Asian Games has been unveiled with the men's team set to play its opening match on September 28. The draw also means India are unlikely to face arch-rivals Pakistan before the final, setting up the possibility of a high-stakes showdown.

The Asian Games cricket schedule in Japan is out. India's men's team goes straight to the quarterfinals on September 28 but their opponent isn’t set yet. Ten men’s teams are playing this time. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka all get a spot in the quarterfinals without playing the preliminaries. Six teams—including Afghanistan—will fight it out in the opening round for the remaining places.

An India vs Pakistan match? That only happens if both reach the final. Games take place at Korogi Athletic Park near Nagoya.

Who does India face first? Most likely Nepal or Afghanistan

Preliminary teams split into two groups: Group A has Afghanistan, Nepal, and Japan. Group B features Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Oman. The top two in each group reach the quarters.

India will play the runner-up from Group A. Afghanistan will probably top that group, and Nepal looks stronger than Japan. Still, India won’t know for sure until those matches finish.

Two tournaments, two timelines—the women play from September 17 to 22, with their final on the 22nd. The men start on September 24. Their final wraps things up on October 3.

India’s women open against Japan on September 18. Only eight teams compete, so quarterfinal matchups are already locked in.

A quick look at both squads

For the men, Shreyas Iyer leads as captain. Tilak Verma takes the vice-captain slot, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi joins the team. Harmanpreet Kaur captains the women, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

Men's squad: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharati Fulmali, Sri Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

India’s announced lineup includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the men’s team. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Verma are captain and vice-captain. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the women, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

At the last Asian Games, India bagged gold in both men’s and women’s events. The men’s final last time washed out after Afghanistan posted 112/5 in 18.2 overs, and India got gold thanks to higher seeding.

In the women’s final, India beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to secure the top podium spot.

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