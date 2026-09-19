Asian Games 2026: Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in high-stakes semifinal clash; check live streaming details

Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal with a place in the gold-medal match at stake. Check all the details for the India vs Bangladesh semifinal including match time, TV broadcast and live streaming options.

India's women's cricket team is set to clash with Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women's cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, September 20. The title-defending squad secured their spot in the final four by overpowering hosts Japan with an eight-wicket victory in their quarterfinal encounter at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India delivered an impressive display against Japan, with Shree Charani excelling with the ball and Shafali Verma making an impact through both batting and bowling. After restricting Japan to just 57 runs, India effortlessly pursued the target to confirm their semifinal berth. Bangladesh, on the other hand, progressed to the semifinals when their quarterfinal match against China was called off due to rainfall.

When does the match start?

The India-Bangladesh semifinal will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday, September 20. The match kicks off at 10:30 AM IST, representing one of two women's cricket semifinals at the Asian Games.

Live Streaming Details

Viewers in India can catch the live action on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available through the SonyLIV app and website. The Korogi Sports Park is serving as the central venue for all women's cricket events at the Asian Games, encompassing the semifinals and medal-deciding matches.

With a finals berth on the line, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad aims to maintain their championship pursuit following their gold medal triumph at the previous Games. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will compete in the alternate semifinal, while the gold and bronze medal contests are scheduled for September 22.

Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma

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