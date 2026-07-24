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Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule: India vs Pakistan face-off depends on one major condition

The Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule has been unveiled, with India and Pakistan placed on opposite sides of the draw. The arch-rivals can only face each other in the gold medal match if both teams progress through their respective brackets, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster final.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule: India vs Pakistan face-off depends on one major condition
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is part of India's squad. (Courtesy: X)
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India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams are gearing up for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event kicks off on September 19 and wraps up on October 4, with cricket appearing for the fourth time at the Games. According to the released schedule, the women’s competition starts first on September 17, and the men’s tournament follows on September 24. All matches will be played in the T20 format and have full international status, which gives players a major platform to prove themselves.

Both teams come in with momentum—they won gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and return as defending champions.

In the men’s draw, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have already secured their quarter-final spots as the top seeds. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal (Group A) plus Hong Kong China, Malaysia, and Oman (Group B) will fight for the other four places. The top two from each group advance to the last eight.

Fans, of course, are hoping for an India-Pakistan clash. We’ll only see it if both teams meet in the semi-finals or the final—the format allows for just one possible face-off.

Over in the women’s tournament, India takes on Japan in the quarter-finals. If Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad wins, they’ll play either Bangladesh or China in the semis, both grouped in the same half of the draw. Sri Lanka faces Malaysia and Pakistan plays Thailand in the other quarter-finals. Winners from those games will meet in the other semi-final.

India’s squads have solid leadership. Harmanpreet Kaur continues as women’s captain, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. On the men’s side, Shreyas Iyer steps in as captain with Tilak Varma as his deputy. There’s fresh talent too—Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young batting prospect, features in the men’s 15-member squad.

India men's squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah

India women's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma

Also read| Afghanistan set to host India in Delhi for 3 T20Is ahead of Asian Games 2026

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