FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...

Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body asks for representation on panel reviewing draft final report

AI-171 probe: Pilots’ body seeks representation on panel

The Endless Infighting Among SP Leaders Could Sink the Party’s 2027 Campaign

The Endless Infighting Among SP Leaders Could Sink the Party’s 2027 Campaign

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 cricket quarter-final fixtures are confirmed with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh among the teams in action. Here is the complete QF schedule, including match timings, opponents and venues as the teams battle for places in the semifinals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When the Japan-Nepal and Malaysia-Oman match concluded on Saturday, September 26, at Karogi Sports Park with both teams dividing the points due to rainfall, it became clear that Japan and Oman would not advance. This outcome secured spots in the quarter-finals for Afghanistan and Nepal from Group A, alongside Hong Kong and Malaysia from Group B. These four teams will now compete against India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, who received byes directly to the knockout stage.

Nepal emerged as Group A champions following an impressive upset victory against Afghanistan, while Malaysia claimed the top position in Group B, edging out second-place Hong Kong.

Asian Games Men's Cricket Quarter-Finals Confirmed

With this development, India—matched against the Group B runner-up—stands as the sole team among the four bye recipients to secure direct entry into the knockouts while facing a Test-playing opponent. India will encounter Afghanistan in a rematch of the 2023 gold medal final. A reserve Sri Lankan squad faces a challenging encounter with Nepal. Hong Kong will battle Pakistan, and Bangladesh will take on Malaysia.

All tournament matches are being held at Karogi Sports Park in Nissin, a city located in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Schedule

On Monday, September 28, the action starts early with Pakistan taking on Hong Kong, China in the first quarter-final at 5:30 a.m. Later, at 10:00 a.m., India faces Afghanistan in the second quarter-final.

Quarter-finals continue on Tuesday, September 29. Sri Lanka goes up against Nepal at 5:30 a.m., followed by Bangladesh versus Malaysia at 10:00 a.m.

Semi-finals are on Thursday, October 1. The first match, at 5:30 a.m., will be between the winner of Pakistan/Hong Kong, China and the winner of Bangladesh/Malaysia. The second semi-final starts at 10:00 a.m., matching up the winner of India/Afghanistan with the winner of Sri Lanka/Nepal.

Medal matches are on Saturday, October 3. The bronze medal match begins at 5:30 a.m., and the gold medal match is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Also read| India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI online and on TV?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...
Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...
Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body asks for representation on panel reviewing draft final report
AI-171 probe: Pilots’ body seeks representation on panel
The Endless Infighting Among SP Leaders Could Sink the Party’s 2027 Campaign
The Endless Infighting Among SP Leaders Could Sink the Party’s 2027 Campaign
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI online and on TV?
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement