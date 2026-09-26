Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 cricket quarter-final fixtures are confirmed with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh among the teams in action. Here is the complete QF schedule, including match timings, opponents and venues as the teams battle for places in the semifinals.

When the Japan-Nepal and Malaysia-Oman match concluded on Saturday, September 26, at Karogi Sports Park with both teams dividing the points due to rainfall, it became clear that Japan and Oman would not advance. This outcome secured spots in the quarter-finals for Afghanistan and Nepal from Group A, alongside Hong Kong and Malaysia from Group B. These four teams will now compete against India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, who received byes directly to the knockout stage.

Nepal emerged as Group A champions following an impressive upset victory against Afghanistan, while Malaysia claimed the top position in Group B, edging out second-place Hong Kong.

Asian Games Men's Cricket Quarter-Finals Confirmed

With this development, India—matched against the Group B runner-up—stands as the sole team among the four bye recipients to secure direct entry into the knockouts while facing a Test-playing opponent. India will encounter Afghanistan in a rematch of the 2023 gold medal final. A reserve Sri Lankan squad faces a challenging encounter with Nepal. Hong Kong will battle Pakistan, and Bangladesh will take on Malaysia.

All tournament matches are being held at Karogi Sports Park in Nissin, a city located in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Schedule

On Monday, September 28, the action starts early with Pakistan taking on Hong Kong, China in the first quarter-final at 5:30 a.m. Later, at 10:00 a.m., India faces Afghanistan in the second quarter-final.

Quarter-finals continue on Tuesday, September 29. Sri Lanka goes up against Nepal at 5:30 a.m., followed by Bangladesh versus Malaysia at 10:00 a.m.

Semi-finals are on Thursday, October 1. The first match, at 5:30 a.m., will be between the winner of Pakistan/Hong Kong, China and the winner of Bangladesh/Malaysia. The second semi-final starts at 10:00 a.m., matching up the winner of India/Afghanistan with the winner of Sri Lanka/Nepal.

Medal matches are on Saturday, October 3. The bronze medal match begins at 5:30 a.m., and the gold medal match is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

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