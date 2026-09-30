Asian Games 2026: Can India face Pakistan in gold medal final? Rain threat, washout rule explained

Asian Games 2026 cricket: India and Pakistan could potentially meet in the gold medal final depending on the semifinal results and weather conditions. Here’s how the rain threat, washout rules and qualification scenarios could affect the gold medal matchup.

India and Pakistan could end up facing off in the men’s cricket final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 but honestly rain is turning into the biggest threat. We’ve already seen key knockout games washed out by bad weather. India is set to play Sri Lanka in one semifinal while Pakistan faces Bangladesh in the other. Both matches are locked in for October 1.

Strangely enough, neither India nor Pakistan actually played their quarterfinals. Rain wiped those games out so India moved through over Afghanistan and Pakistan advanced past Hong Kong, China. Both teams got lucky as the higher seeds—no action on the field, just a free pass to the next round.

The semifinal setup keeps India and Pakistan on opposite sides. If they both win—India over Sri Lanka, Pakistan over Bangladesh—they’ll meet in the final on October 3. But, again, there’s the weather. So far rain’s already forced Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to progress without playing their games on September 29. It’s been that kind of tournament.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. The 2026 competition rules are different this time. For a match to count, both teams have to play at least five overs each. If rain doesn’t allow that much cricket, the game is declared a no result. In the men’s cricket final, that means both finalists walk away with gold medals if rain wins out completely.

That’s a big shift from the last Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022. Back then, India’s men’s team got the gold after the final with Afghanistan was abandoned, just because they were the higher seed. None of that this time—no more gold for the top seed if the final’s a washout.

First, though, India needs to get past Sri Lanka and Pakistan has to beat Bangladesh but if they both make it and rain keeps the final from happening something rare waits for them: they just share the gold with no winner and no loser. The weather could write its own ending.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: Can Bangladesh stun Pakistan in semifinal? Form, squad strength and key matchups