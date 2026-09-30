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Asian Games 2026: Can Bangladesh stun Pakistan in semifinal? Form, squad strength and key matchups

Bangladesh face Pakistan in a high-stakes semifinal with both teams eyeing a place in the final. Here’s a look at Bangladesh’s form, squad strength, key players and crucial matchups that could decide whether they can stun Pakistan.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Can Bangladesh stun Pakistan in semifinal? Form, squad strength and key matchups
Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
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If rain washes out the semi-final in Nisshin, Pakistan will advance to the Asian Games gold-medal match—they have the higher seeding just like how things played out in the quarter-finals. That left Bangladesh and their fans keeping one eye on the weather forecast. But honestly, there’s no need for nerves this time—the forecast says “very warm with plenty of sunshine.” Everyone can breathe a little easier.

Assuming the weather holds, Litton Das expects his side to lean on their recent consistency. He’ll look to his powerful top order to set the tone especially Tanzid Hasan,who just added a Test hundred in Australia to his résumé. Towhid Hridoy’s in good touch as well—an unbeaten 350 in South Africa in a four-day ‘A’ match isn’t something you see every day.

On the other side, Pakistan will be counting on captain Sahibzada Farhan to get them off to a flier. Then, they’ll hope players like Hasan Nawaz and Usman Khan can keep the runs coming deeper into the innings. Keep an eye on Maaz Sadaqat—he just piled up two hundreds in the recent CPL—as well as Saim Ayub and Arafat Minhas. Any of them could quickly change the game’s tempo.

When it comes to bowling, Bangladesh have a bit more experience which helps when you’re dealing with unfamiliar pitches. Their spin line-up—Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain—have all played at the highest level. And with Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud in the fast-bowling ranks, there’s plenty of quality.

Pakistan’s attack looks a bit thinner but Sufyan Moqim has hit form at just the right time: 12 wickets in five CPL innings with back-to-back four-fors in his last two games. Abrar Ahmed’s a real x-factor too, capable of flipping a match if he gets it right.

Looking at recent form, Bangladesh are coming off two wins but lost the three before that. Pakistan have alternated wins and losses in their last five.

Spotlight falls on Mustafizur Rahman and Sahibzada Farhan. If Mustafizur bowls two good spells—especially at the death—Bangladesh are almost always in with a real shot. He’s the attack leader, their original innovator, and has been a steady force in white-ball cricket for years. His duel against Farhan, Ayub, and Sadaqat could shape the outcome.

For Pakistan, Farhan needs to set the tone early. He’s got a track record against Bangladesh—scores of 74 and 63 in T20Is prove he likes this match-up. He’s also their top T20I run-scorer this year. If he gets them off to a strong start, Pakistan’s middle order gets a great platform to build on.

As for the pitch and weather, looks like the rain is finally taking a break. If the forecast’s wrong and showers return, poor drainage could mean another abandoned game. But if they get on the field, don’t expect easy runs. The surface has been hard work for batters so far.

Also read| Pragyan Ojha named interim chief selector after Ajit Agarkar’s exit, former India spinner in line for full-time role

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