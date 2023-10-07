Asian Games 2023: India men's cricket team clinch gold after rain washes out final against Afghanistan

The match had to be called off due to persistent rain.

The Indian men's cricket team emerged victorious and claimed the gold medal at the Asian Games final against Afghanistan in Hangzhou on Saturday. Unfortunately, the match had to be called off due to persistent rain.

India was awarded the gold medal as they held a higher ranking in the tournament. Afghanistan, however, managed to put up a commendable score of 112/5 in 18.2 overs. Shahidullah Kamal showcased his batting prowess, scoring an impressive 49 runs off 43 balls, while Gulbadin Naib contributed 27 runs off 24 balls.

Regrettably, the relentless rain disrupted the game, leading to a halt in play and ultimately forcing the officials to abandon the match.

