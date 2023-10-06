Asian Games 2023: India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach men's cricket final

Tilak Varma played a remarkable innings, scoring a lightning-fast 55 off 26 balls, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 40 runs off 26 balls.

India emerged victorious over Bangladesh by nine wickets, securing their spot in the Asian Games 2023 final. The Indian team effortlessly chased down a meager target of 97 runs, reaching it in just 9.2 overs to claim the win. Tilak Varma played a remarkable innings, scoring a lightning-fast 55 off 26 balls, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 40 runs off 26 balls.

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the first over, India's batting duo formed an unbeaten partnership of 97 runs, leaving Bangladesh with no answers to their onslaught. The Indian batters unleashed a collective display of power hitting, smashing a total of nine sixes (6 by Varma and 3 by Gaikwad), completely dismantling the opposition's bowling attack.

Unstoppable India!



Our Men's Cricket Team has emerged victorious against Bangladesh in the the Semifinals, enters the FINAL at the #AsianGames2022! #TeamIndia's chase for glory continues, and we are rooting for the GOLD



All eyes are on the ultimate showdown!… pic.twitter.com/zcS5gJbK3x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023

Winning the toss, India elected to field first against Bangladesh. The Asian giants made an immediate impact, taking three wickets within the powerplay, restricting Bangladesh to a mere 21 runs. Spinner Sai Kishore struck first for India, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan in the fifth over. Washington Sundar followed suit, removing Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan in the very next over, and then dismissing Zakir Hasan two balls later. Tilak Varma joined the party by dismissing opener Parvez Hossain, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 4/36 in 8.4 overs.

Sai Kishore continued his impressive performance, claiming another wicket in the 11th over by removing Shahadat Hossain, leaving Bangladesh with half their side back in the pavilion before even reaching 50 runs. Sai finished his spell with three wickets for 12 runs in his four overs. India's spinners dominated the game, taking eight of the nine wickets, with Arshdeep Singh also contributing with one dismissal. Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed each took one wicket wile Sundar took two.

