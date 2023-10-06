Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Asian Games 2023: India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach men's cricket final

Tilak Varma played a remarkable innings, scoring a lightning-fast 55 off 26 balls, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 40 runs off 26 balls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

India emerged victorious over Bangladesh by nine wickets, securing their spot in the Asian Games 2023 final. The Indian team effortlessly chased down a meager target of 97 runs, reaching it in just 9.2 overs to claim the win. Tilak Varma played a remarkable innings, scoring a lightning-fast 55 off 26 balls, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 40 runs off 26 balls.

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the first over, India's batting duo formed an unbeaten partnership of 97 runs, leaving Bangladesh with no answers to their onslaught. The Indian batters unleashed a collective display of power hitting, smashing a total of nine sixes (6 by Varma and 3 by Gaikwad), completely dismantling the opposition's bowling attack.

Winning the toss, India elected to field first against Bangladesh. The Asian giants made an immediate impact, taking three wickets within the powerplay, restricting Bangladesh to a mere 21 runs. Spinner Sai Kishore struck first for India, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan in the fifth over. Washington Sundar followed suit, removing Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan in the very next over, and then dismissing Zakir Hasan two balls later. Tilak Varma joined the party by dismissing opener Parvez Hossain, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 4/36 in 8.4 overs.

Sai Kishore continued his impressive performance, claiming another wicket in the 11th over by removing Shahadat Hossain, leaving Bangladesh with half their side back in the pavilion before even reaching 50 runs. Sai finished his spell with three wickets for 12 runs in his four overs. India's spinners dominated the game, taking eight of the nine wickets, with Arshdeep Singh also contributing with one dismissal. Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed each took one wicket wile Sundar took two.

