CRICKET

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Rinku Singh, who recently starred in India's Asia Cup victory and has played 54 T20 internationals, has faced growing security concerns amidst his rising fame. The Mumbai Crime Branch is actively investigating the threats, and heightened security measures are expected to protect the player.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested
Team India star Rinku Singh has allegedly received threats from the underworld. The Mumbai Crime Branch has reported that the infamous Dawood Ibrahim gang, also known as D-Company, sent three ransom demands to Rinku Singh’s promotional team between February and April 2025, asking for Rs 5 crore.

The police have detained two suspects linked to the case, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, who were captured in the West Indies and transferred to Indian authorities on August 1. These individuals were previously arrested for attempting to extort a Rs 10 crore ransom from Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of the late former MLA Baba Siddiqui. A report from TV9 indicates that during questioning, one of the suspects confessed to contacting Rinku Singh to demand ransom.

Rinku, who has emerged from modest beginnings in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has encountered difficulties off the field despite his cricketing success. Recently engaged to MP Priya Saroj, Singh’s rising profile has now brought about heightened security issues.

The star finisher has participated in 54 T20I matches for India, accumulating 550 runs for the 'men in blue'. Rinku boasts an impressive strike rate of 161.77 and an average of 42.31. In terms of his IPL statistics, Singh has played 58 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 1099 runs. Rinku was also part of KKR's IPL-winning squad in 2024.

Recently, Rinku played a crucial role in securing victory for Team India in the Asia Cup. The Indian finisher remarkably achieved this in the final against Pakistan, which marked his first appearance in the tournament. While Rinku's boundary was significant, it was batter Tila Varma who delivered a stellar unbeaten performance with 69 runs.

