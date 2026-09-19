Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI confident trophy will ‘land’ in Mumbai after stand-off with Mohsin Naqvi

The Asia Cup trophy row continues after the stand-off involving BCCI and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. The BCCI is reportedly confident that the trophy will eventually reach Mumbai, although there is currently no clear timeline for its arrival.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, said the Asia Cup trophies will reach India soon but he didn’t promise when. Right now, both the men’s and women’s trophies are stuck in Dubai at the ACC headquarters. Neither Indian team wanted to take the trophies from Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council — who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

Last week, Harmanpreet Kaur’s women’s squad skipped the Asia Cup trophy ceremony after their win because Naqvi was on stage. It matched what happened last year: the men’s team refused to accept their trophy from Naqvi keeping the silverware out of India yet again.

Saikia spoke up at the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, joking, “Asia Cup trophies—we hope it will come one day.” He wouldn’t commit to a date, but he reassured everyone, “Both trophies will arrive at the BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.”

It’s possible this drama could spill over into the Asian Games. Since the ACC runs the tournament and Naqvi will probably be at the medal presentation another chaotic scene could unfold this time in Japan.

Looking at Naqvi’s time as ACC chief, Saikia’s comments shine a light on how long this impasse might last. Naqvi’s term wraps up in April 2027, but no one can say for sure if he’ll get another stint.

After the women’s Asia Cup final, the Indian team skipped the official ceremony and held their own. BCCI secretary Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla handed the fielding medal to Nandni Sharma. Meanwhile, Naqvi gave the runners-up prize to Sri Lanka.

The day after, Saikia explained it was a clear, collective decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi. He told PTI, “Our position was already communicated to the ACC—the Indian team wouldn’t participate in the trophy presentation under these conditions. With the prevailing sentiment in the country, the BCCI felt it wasn’t right for the team to take the trophy that way.”

“This was a firm institutional call—it had nothing to do with the players, the tournament, or cricket itself,” he said.

Tensions haven’t stopped at the ceremonies. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan’s cricket teams haven’t shaken hands and the hostility lingers.

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