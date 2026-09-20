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Asia Cup trophy drama follows India to Japan: What happens if Mohsin Naqvi hands out medals in Nagoya?

The Asia Cup trophy controversy could follow India to the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, with questions over what may happen if Mohsin Naqvi is involved in the cricket medal ceremony. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board will assess the situation when the time comes.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Asia Cup trophy drama follows India to Japan: What happens if Mohsin Naqvi hands out medals in Nagoya?
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The Asia Cup trophy drama from the Women’s final in Dubai could flare up again at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. After beating Sri Lanka to win the Women’s Asia Cup on September 13, the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept their trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi. This was just the latest fallout in the tense relationship between India and Pakistan that’s lingered ever since last year’s military clash during Operation Sindoor.

This isn’t the first time India protested like this, either. Last year at the Men’s Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s team also refused to take their trophy from Naqvi after defeating Pakistan. The tension is clear—players and staff barely interact at all during matches between the countries, and they only meet in multi-nation tournaments.

So, the big question is: Will Mohsin Naqvi show up at the Asian Games in Japan? Technically, as ACC president, he could be invited, but reports say it’s unlikely Naqvi will present medals. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source even suggested Naqvi might skip Japan entirely. The man is known for making last-minute calls—he arrived in Dubai just half an hour before the women’s final ended.

Right now, there’s still suspense about his appearance. Decisions about which dignitaries appear at the medal ceremony aren’t up to the cricket boards, but rather the Olympic Council of Asia, the Japanese Olympic Committee, and the Asian Games organizing committees. Japan could use that authority to avoid another trophy controversy, especially with relations between India and Pakistan still tense.

But why would Japan care? Right before the Asian Games, India’s men’s team led by Shreyas Iyer will play an exhibition T20I match against Japan. This game is bigger than just cricket—it’s about government-level ties and celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. The match set for September 22 at Sano International Cricket Ground is a joint effort between the BCCI, the Japan Cricket Association and both governments. It’s also the first event in the “Sport 75” initiative, a program created by an agreement between the Japanese and Indian Prime Ministers to boost sports cooperation, with an eye toward India’s goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

For Japan’s team, ranked 41st in T20 internationals facing the reigning world champions is a huge opportunity. They’ll want to keep ties strong—and that probably means making sure there’s no repeat of the Asia Cup trophy mess. As one ACC member told Cricbuzz, “I think Japan will not allow it. India’s gesture of playing Japan will not go unacknowledged.”

Meanwhile, the BCCI remains positive that both the men’s and women’s Asia Cup trophies will eventually make their way to Mumbai. Secretary Devajit Saikia stated, “I won’t give you a timeline, but I can assure you both trophies will come up and land at this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium.”

Also read| India lose No. 1 T20I ranking as England reclaim top spot after 3-0 Sri Lanka series win

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