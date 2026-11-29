Sri Lanka A chased down Pakistan A's 217-run target to win the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final by one wicket. Here's what happened in the finals.

Sri Lanka A defeated Pakistan A by one wicket in a thrilling final to win the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday. Sri Lanka kept fighting despite losing 9 wickets and chased down the 217-run target to end Pakistan's title defence. With this win, Sri Lanka is now 3-time champions, equalling Pakistan's record for the most titles in the tournament's history.

Toss

Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final.

First Innings

Batting first, Pakistan A finished their innings at just 216/9 in 50 overs after Sri Lanka A's bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. For defending champions, Shahzaib Khan was the leading run-scorer in the game who scored 60 runs off 91 balls.

For Sri Lanka A, Ravindu Fernando and Garuka Sanketh claimed three wickets each, while Wanuja Sahan also picked up two wickets for 33 runs in his spell.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total, Sri Lanka began the innings on a good note, with Sineth Jayawardena and Lasith Croospulle providing an attacking start. Nishan Madushka was the leading run-scorer for his side and kept Sri Lanka in contention in the crucial game. However, in the middle overs, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets in the chase, and Pakistan bounced back in the game after Sufyan Moqim dismissed Rathnayake and Nipun Dhananjaya in quick succession.

Sri Lanka A eventually completed the chase with a one-wicket victory to lift the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 trophy.