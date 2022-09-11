Asia Cup: Fans wearing Team India jerseys not allowed to enter Dubai Stadium for PAK vs SL final, watch video

Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka with Asia Cup 2022 trophy

In a shocking development on Sunday, fans wearing Team India jerseys were not allowed to enter the Dubai International Stadium to watch the final of Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. One of the fan pages of Team India, Bharat Army shared a video of the fans who spoke about the ordeals they faced.

One of the fans who spoke to Bharat Army revealed that those wearing Indian jerseys were not allowed into the venue. The fan stated that a person must be wearing either the Pakistani jersey or Sri Lankan jersey to enter the stadium.

The Bharat Army shared the video on Twitter, whilst also tagging ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) requesting them to look into the matter.

"The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL," read the caption of Bharat Army's post.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Babar Azam's side have dominated their opponents in the final, having reduced Sri Lankan to 58/5.

Harish Rauf chipped in with two wickets, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed all picked up a wicket each.

Team India had exited the tournament after losing back-to-back Super 4 games at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma's men did end their campaign with a win though, beating Afghanistan by 101 runs in a dominant display, wherein Virat Kohli notched his 71st century.