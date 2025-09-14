Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions

Reports from India's practice session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan indicate that opening batsman Shubman Gill suffered a hand injury. He was struck by a ball during training, and was seen in visible discomfort, walking off the pitch and icing his hand.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

The India-Pakistan rivalry always leads to amazing performances from both teams. The games are so intense that the players train hard to get ready for the tough competition. As the time for this significant encounter draws near, Team India is leaving no stone unturned. On Saturday, the players pushed themselves hard in the nets, but there was a major concern when Shubman Gill was struck on the hand.

Will Shubman Gill be able to play against Pakistan?

As reported by the Times of India, Gill grimaced in pain and dropped his bat after the ball hit his right hand. The team physiotherapist quickly attended to him, and he soon exited the field, holding the injured area. Gill was seen sitting on the ice box, nursing his hand while the physio provided treatment in preparation for the crucial match.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir checked on his condition, while his close friend Abhishek Sharma assisted him in opening a water bottle. After receiving treatment, Gill returned to the nets just minutes later, displaying no signs of hesitation. He is a vital member of Team India's batting order, known for his ability to handle both pace and spin effectively. However, the pressing question remains: was the injury serious? There has been no update regarding the extent of his injury.

Gill made his comeback to the playing XI in T20Is after a year-long absence. He had not participated in a T20I for over a year due to various reasons. Despite questions surrounding his position in the team, Gill silenced his critics with a strong performance against the UAE in the opening match. Having Gill available for the clash against Pakistan is crucial for the Men in Blue, as the right-handed batsman boasts an impressive record against the Men in Green. He has faced Pakistan in four matches, scoring 130 runs at an average of 32.50, which includes a score of over fifty.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
