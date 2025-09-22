Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistan qualify for Final on September 28 and face India for 3rd time in tournament? Check scenarios

Let us take a look at the possible scenarios of another India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Can Pakistan still qualify for the Final match on September 28?

In the second match of the Super 4 round in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets, remaining unbeaten in the tournament. With this win, India's chances of reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final are increased. Now, the Men in Blue are required to face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 in the coming days, which might not be a tough task for India. However, Pakistan, which lost its first Super 4 game, can still reach the finals of the Asia Cup 2025, and there are high chances that fans get to see another IND vs PAK match in the tournament. Let us take a look at all the scenarios.

Will Pakistan face India in Asia Cup 2025 final?

Each of the four teams, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, will play three games in the Super 4 round. India is set to play Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26. If Team India manages to win both of these games, then it will be in the top 2 of the Points Table and undoubtedly qualify for the final on September 28. There will still be chances for India to reach the Final if the Men in Blue win just one more match; however, then it will have to depend on the Net Run Rate (NRR), which has to be more than the bottom two teams.

Regarding Pakistan, the Men in Green have already lost their first Super 4 game and will need to win both of the remaining matches to qualify for the Asia Cup final. Pakistan is set to lock horns with Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 23, and if they lose this contest, then they will be almost eliminated from the tournament. If Pakistan somehow manage to win both of the upcoming matches, then there are high chances that fans get to see IND vs PAK clash one more time in the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table

India - 2 points with 0.689 NRR

Bangladesh - 2 points with 0.121 NRR

Sri Lanka - 0 points with -0.121 NRR

Pakistan - 0 points with -0.689 NRR

Remaining matches in Asia Cup 2025

September 23 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

September 24 - India vs Bangladesh

September 25 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh

September 26 - India vs Sri Lanka

September 28 - Final