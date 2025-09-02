Asia Cup 2025: Will Kuldeep Yadav be benched again? Here's what former Indian spinner reveals

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark

Meet Mahanaaryaman Scindia, youngest president of MP Cricket Association, who lives in Rs 4,000 crore palace

Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer Salmaan, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for Kalyani Priyadarshan's film because…

BIG win for Gautam Adani as Adani Power gets govt nod to begin...; major step towards...

Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir meet Xi Jinping day after SCO Summit, here's why

Meet man, who built business bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance within decade, has net worth of Rs 500000 crore, his company is...

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

Kiku Sharda stops shooting The Great Indian Kapil Show, all is not well between FIR actor and Kapil Sharma? Former comedian leaves show due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark

Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark

Meet Mahanaaryaman Scindia, youngest president of MP Cricket Association, who lives in Rs 4,000 crore palace

Meet Mahanaaryaman Scindia, youngest president of MP Cricket Association

Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer Salmaan, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for Kalyani Priyadarshan's film because…

Lokah Chapter 1: Dulquer, team issue apology to people of Karnataka for..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Will Kuldeep Yadav be benched again? Here's what former Indian spinner reveals

Indian star spinner, who was also a part of the squad for the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was not included in the Playing XI in any game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 06:15 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Will Kuldeep Yadav be benched again? Here's what former Indian spinner reveals
Kuldeep Yadav was not a part of the Playing XI in any of the 5 Tests against England
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kuldeep Yadav is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best spinner of the current generation of Indian cricket. His stellar performances in domestic and IPL have earned him a spot in the squad several times, but Kuldeep has spent much of his time on the bench because the team management has always favoured those spinners who can contribute with the bat as well. Recently, he was announced as a part of Team India's squad for the 5-match Test series against England, but he was not included in any of the games. Indian cricket fans are now speculating that the same might also be repeated in the Asia Cup 2025 as well.

 

Will Kuldeep Yadav be benched in Asia Cup 2025?

 

Former Indian spinner Maninder Singh told India Today that if Kuldeep had played any of the games in the recently concluded Test series against England, it would have made a big difference, and Team India could have won the series.

 

''If they had played Kuldeep in the Test matches in England, India would have won the series 3-1. Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, with the kind of bowlers you had, was always going to happen. But if you had Kuldeep Yadav in your side, I think in England we were selecting teams so that we don’t lose. If we were selecting the team to win, then Kuldeep Yadav would have played all five Test matches because there are not many of that breed in world cricket,'' he said.

 

''The English batters wouldn’t have known what he was doing. They wouldn’t have read his googlies or leg-spinners. In the first Test match, they chased 371. There was no chance if he was playing on the fourth evening and fifth day that England could have chased. I doubt if they’re going to play Kuldeep Yadav if they’re going to play two spinners in the Asia Cup. It’s going to be Axar Patel because he can bat as well and Varun Chakravarthy,'' he added.

 

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

SHubman Gill (VC)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Varumn Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..
Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai; know key routes, travel time
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai
Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react
Samantha has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai?
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the Red Fort, he was...
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE