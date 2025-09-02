Asia Cup 2025: Will Kuldeep Yadav be benched again? Here's what former Indian spinner reveals

Delhi govt activates flood response plan as Yamuna breaches evacuation mark
CRICKET
Indian star spinner, who was also a part of the squad for the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was not included in the Playing XI in any game.
Kuldeep Yadav is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best spinner of the current generation of Indian cricket. His stellar performances in domestic and IPL have earned him a spot in the squad several times, but Kuldeep has spent much of his time on the bench because the team management has always favoured those spinners who can contribute with the bat as well. Recently, he was announced as a part of Team India's squad for the 5-match Test series against England, but he was not included in any of the games. Indian cricket fans are now speculating that the same might also be repeated in the Asia Cup 2025 as well.
Former Indian spinner Maninder Singh told India Today that if Kuldeep had played any of the games in the recently concluded Test series against England, it would have made a big difference, and Team India could have won the series.
''If they had played Kuldeep in the Test matches in England, India would have won the series 3-1. Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, with the kind of bowlers you had, was always going to happen. But if you had Kuldeep Yadav in your side, I think in England we were selecting teams so that we don’t lose. If we were selecting the team to win, then Kuldeep Yadav would have played all five Test matches because there are not many of that breed in world cricket,'' he said.
''The English batters wouldn’t have known what he was doing. They wouldn’t have read his googlies or leg-spinners. In the first Test match, they chased 371. There was no chance if he was playing on the fourth evening and fifth day that England could have chased. I doubt if they’re going to play Kuldeep Yadav if they’re going to play two spinners in the Asia Cup. It’s going to be Axar Patel because he can bat as well and Varun Chakravarthy,'' he added.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
SHubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varumn Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh