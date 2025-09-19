Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

The Water as an Architectural Element: Incorporation of water in Modern Design

BGSM is Capturing India's Spiritual Attention

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weathe

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement: 'Modi did embarrass Trump'

Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra

Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar gives fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches saga

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Since this match is essentially a dead rubber, India is likely to make some adjustments to their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested, with Arshdeep Singh stepping in to take his place.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is ready to face Oman in the final group match of the Asia Cup 2025. Having already secured a spot in the Super Four stages with two straight victories over UAE and Pakistan, India aims for another win to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the tournament. On the flip side, Oman will be playing for pride, as they have already been eliminated from the competition.

Since this match is essentially a dead rubber, India is likely to make some adjustments to their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested, with Arshdeep Singh stepping in to take his place.

While this match serves as a dress rehearsal for India as they gear up for the Super 4 stage, it carries significance for Oman, who will be competing against India for the first time in any format. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team is almost guaranteed to finish at the top of Group A, given their strong Net Run Rate. India is set to face Pakistan on Sunday.

Here are the pitch-weather conditions for the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman

IND vs OMN Weather Report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi for Asia Cup 2025 Match No. 12, featuring India and Oman, is projected to be around 36 degrees at the match's start at 6:30 PM local time, according to AccuWeather. As the game moves into the evening, the temperature is anticipated to decrease to 32 degrees. While the lowest temperatures will occur at night during the match, the players will still face significant challenges due to the intense heat and dry conditions. There is no forecast for rain in Abu Dhabi during the match.

IND vs OMN Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to offer balanced support for both batters and bowlers. In the last six matches held at this venue during the Asia Cup, the outcomes have been evenly divided, with teams batting first winning three times and the chasing teams also securing three victories. Initially, the pitch may provide some help to fast bowlers, but spinners are likely to be crucial as the surface has dried out and cracks are beginning to form. Just last night, Sri Lanka successfully chased a challenging total against Bangladesh, indicating that the pitch remains conducive for batting, even in a chase. The combination of excessive heat-induced perspiration and the potential for dew also enhances the conditions for teams batting second.

Also read| IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How strong is Saudi Arabia’s military? Can Pakistan and Saudi together defeat India in war? Military strength compared here
How strong is Saudi Arabia’s military? Can Pak- Saudi together defeat India?
Ameesha Patel reveals secret to youthful glowing skin at 50: 'When I am not working, I do...'
Ameesha Patel reveals secret to youthful glowing skin at 50
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
DUSU Election 2025: ABVP bags 3 key posts; Aryan Maan emerges as new President
DUSU Election 2025: ABVP bags 3 key posts; Aryan Maan emerges as new President
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to pla
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE