Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Since this match is essentially a dead rubber, India is likely to make some adjustments to their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested, with Arshdeep Singh stepping in to take his place.

India is ready to face Oman in the final group match of the Asia Cup 2025. Having already secured a spot in the Super Four stages with two straight victories over UAE and Pakistan, India aims for another win to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the tournament. On the flip side, Oman will be playing for pride, as they have already been eliminated from the competition.

While this match serves as a dress rehearsal for India as they gear up for the Super 4 stage, it carries significance for Oman, who will be competing against India for the first time in any format. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team is almost guaranteed to finish at the top of Group A, given their strong Net Run Rate. India is set to face Pakistan on Sunday.

Here are the pitch-weather conditions for the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman

IND vs OMN Weather Report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi for Asia Cup 2025 Match No. 12, featuring India and Oman, is projected to be around 36 degrees at the match's start at 6:30 PM local time, according to AccuWeather. As the game moves into the evening, the temperature is anticipated to decrease to 32 degrees. While the lowest temperatures will occur at night during the match, the players will still face significant challenges due to the intense heat and dry conditions. There is no forecast for rain in Abu Dhabi during the match.

IND vs OMN Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to offer balanced support for both batters and bowlers. In the last six matches held at this venue during the Asia Cup, the outcomes have been evenly divided, with teams batting first winning three times and the chasing teams also securing three victories. Initially, the pitch may provide some help to fast bowlers, but spinners are likely to be crucial as the surface has dried out and cracks are beginning to form. Just last night, Sri Lanka successfully chased a challenging total against Bangladesh, indicating that the pitch remains conducive for batting, even in a chase. The combination of excessive heat-induced perspiration and the potential for dew also enhances the conditions for teams batting second.

