Asia Cup 2025: Why are Indian players flying separately to Dubai? A look at BCCI's new travel strategy

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will bypass the traditional assembly in Mumbai and head straight to Dubai. The BCCI states that this unconventional travel arrangement is aimed at enhancing convenience and ensuring better preparation.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

This time, the Indian cricket team is approaching the upcoming Asia Cup in a new way. Instead of convening in Mumbai and departing as a group, the 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav will travel separately to Dubai. The players are set to join the camp on September 4, with the tournament kicking off on September 9.

In a break from tradition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that each player will fly straight from their respective home cities. This change is anticipated to reduce unnecessary travel and simplify logistics for the cricketers ahead of a hectic schedule.

“All the players will arrive in Dubai by the evening of September 4, and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai, but asking some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn’t make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short-duration flight compared to other international flights,” he added.

India's schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup

India starts the Asia Cup against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. Then, they play Pakistan on September 14 at the same place. Their last group game is against Oman on September 19, and after that, the Super Four stage starts.

The team will start practicing on September 5, giving the players four days to get ready before their first game. This plan also gives the cricketers time to rest after playing in domestic games before the tournament.

Players must juggle domestic games and Asia Cup duties

Some Asia Cup team members are playing in domestic games right now. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are playing for North Zone against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. At the same time, Kuldeep Yadav is playing against Central Zone in a game against North East Zone.

These games keep the players in shape, but they will soon start focusing on the Asia Cup when they go to Dubai. The BCCI is watching how much they play to make sure they are rested for this big tournament.

No extra bowlers will be at the Dubai camp

People thought standby players Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar would join the team as net bowlers. But a BCCI person said that won’t happen. The team wants to keep the group small and doesn’t want to add extra people.

India’s strange travel plans have people wondering, but officials say it’s a good idea because Dubai is close and the players don’t have much time. The team thinks that by traveling less and focusing on getting ready, they will do well in the 2025 Asia Cup.

