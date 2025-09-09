Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection

After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in

Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here

Tanishaa Mukerji says 'outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood', controversial take sparks nepotism debate

Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?

Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

How Nepal Gen-Z protests put PM KP Sharma Oli in the spotlight? Know more about the veteran communist leader, politician

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining films

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 09, with the final slated to take place on September 28. Read here to know what is the for of Asia Cup 2025 and when India, Pakistan will play their first matches.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Asia Cup (2025) is scheduled to begin from today on September 09, 2025. From September 9th through September 28th, the excitement of the Asia Cup is expected to enthrall millions of fans globally, particularly across the Indian subcontinent, with the potential for India and Pakistan to compete up to three times before the tournament concludes.

What will be the format of Asia Cup 2025?

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will kick off on September 9th and will returnt to the T20 format this year, serving as a preparatory event for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

After months of uncertainty, 8 teams will participate in a competition for Asian supremacy. The 20-day tournament faced uncertainty due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite calls for a boycott, the Indian government permitted the cricket team to participate in the continental tournament, considering the larger implications.

A total of eight teams will compete for the Asian title, divided into two groups. Group A includes Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and India.

In contrast, Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. Following the initial group stage, where each team will play against the others once, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage. Here, they will compete against each other once again.

When India, Pakistan and other countries will play their match in Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup will begin with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule

Group Stage

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Ultimately, the teams finishing in the top two positions of the Super 4 stages will progress to the final. This match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

ALSO READ: BCCI finally breaks silence on calls to boycott India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerome Powell: Who are they?
Donald Trump confirms three close aides as potential Fed Chairs to replace Jerom
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid: 'Make nation not only productive, but...'
Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid:
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter, drops cryptic hint of domestic abuse, betrayal, and...
Monali Thakur reveals 'the reason' amid divorce rumours with Maik Richter
Jharkhand: Naxalite with reward of Rs 10 lakh killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
Jharkhand: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
'Accept deal or pay the consequences': Donald Trump draws redlines for Hamas over hostage deal
'Everyone wants...': Donald Trump's ultimatum to Hamas over hostage deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE