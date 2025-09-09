Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 09, with the final slated to take place on September 28. Read here to know what is the for of Asia Cup 2025 and when India, Pakistan will play their first matches.

The Asia Cup (2025) is scheduled to begin from today on September 09, 2025. From September 9th through September 28th, the excitement of the Asia Cup is expected to enthrall millions of fans globally, particularly across the Indian subcontinent, with the potential for India and Pakistan to compete up to three times before the tournament concludes.

What will be the format of Asia Cup 2025?

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will kick off on September 9th and will returnt to the T20 format this year, serving as a preparatory event for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

After months of uncertainty, 8 teams will participate in a competition for Asian supremacy. The 20-day tournament faced uncertainty due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite calls for a boycott, the Indian government permitted the cricket team to participate in the continental tournament, considering the larger implications.

A total of eight teams will compete for the Asian title, divided into two groups. Group A includes Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and India.

In contrast, Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. Following the initial group stage, where each team will play against the others once, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage. Here, they will compete against each other once again.

When India, Pakistan and other countries will play their match in Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup will begin with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule

Group Stage

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Ultimately, the teams finishing in the top two positions of the Super 4 stages will progress to the final. This match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

