Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson

Sehwag's picks focus on players who offer a blend of experience, skill, and adaptability suited for the challenges of the Asia Cup, rather than the currently popular star players. His choices indicate a strategic approach to the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 9. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10. With less than two weeks remaining, Suryakumar Yadav’s squad is favored to claim the title on September 28. As the defending champions prepare for their title defense, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has selected his top three players whom he believes will be India’s standout performers in the Asia Cup 2025.

Virender Sehwag Excludes Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson

In a surprising move, Sehwag did not include Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson in his top three selections. This is unexpected, given that Samson has been in excellent form and Gill is a key player across all formats. Sehwag’s top three choices are Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy.

“I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own," Sehwag said on Sony Sports.

Bumrah is coming back to T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup final. He played in three of the five Test matches in England recently. He also had a good IPL season, taking 18 wickets in 12 games. He is likely looking forward to doing well in the Asia Cup 2025's shortest format.

Abhishek is now the top T20I batter in the ICC Rankings. He has been impressive since he started last year. Expect him to put on a show at the Asia Cup 2025 with his powerful batting at the top of the order.

Varun's comeback has been great. He played well against both Bangladesh and England. With 33 T20I wickets from 18 matches, he is now a key part of India's bowling attack and important for the team in the Asia Cup 2025.

India’s Strong Asia Cup Record

India has won eight of the 16 Asia Cups so far. This is only the third time the tournament is in the T20I format. India won the first one in 2016, and Sri Lanka won in 2022. It's not clear if India will win their ninth title in 17 tries, but they are definitely the team to beat.

India vs Pakistan Final?

The big India versus Pakistan game is on September 14. These teams might play each other up to three times. We might even see India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. They have never played each other in an Asia Cup final before, but this year, it could happen.

