Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

CRICKET
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the full schedule and venues for the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, August 2. The tournament is scheduled to commence on September 9, with the India vs Pakistan match set for September 14 in Dubai. This continental tournament, which will be conducted in the T20 format, will take place entirely in the UAE. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
This edition of the Asia Cup will feature a total of 19 matches, with eight teams competing—two more than in the last edition. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. During the group stages, each team will play against every other team once, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4, where they will again compete against each other once.
“The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike,” said Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council.
India and Pakistan could potentially face each other up to three times during the tournament, as there is a possibility of a rematch in the Super 4 stages on September 21, as well as in the final, following the group stages. However, throughout the 16 editions of the tournament held so far, India and Pakistan have never clashed in the final.
Asia Cup 2025 Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule
Group Stage
9 September (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
10 September (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai
11 September (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
12 September (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai
13 September (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi
14 September (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai
15 September (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
15 September (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai
16 September (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai
17 September (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi
18 September (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai
19 September (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
Super 4
20 September (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai
21 September (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai
22 September (Monday): Rest Day
23 September (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi
24 September (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai
25 September (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai
26 September (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier, Dubai
28 September (Sunday): Final, Dubai
