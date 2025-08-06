IPL heroes eye national return as BCCI set to announce Asia Cup 2025 squad

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan are all heavily tipped to be included in India’s Asia Cup squad, with the final list expected mid-August. Their explosive IPL 2025 performances have made their selection likely, though competition is fierce for top-order spots.

Prominent Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan are vying for a spot on India's Asia Cup squad, which is set to be revealed later this month. Jaiswal and Test captain Shubman Gill have not participated in the T20 format due to a busy schedule; however, they will have a month of rest following the five-match Test series against England, making them eligible for selection in the upcoming continental tournament.

As per sources from the BCCI, the selectors are keeping their options flexible since the Men in Blue are scheduled to play a home Test series against the West Indies, which will commence within a week if they advance to the final of the Asia Cup next month.

The first match of the Test series against the West Indies is slated to take place in Ahmedabad on October 2. It is noteworthy that Jaiswal amassed 559 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160 during IPL 2024, while Gill accumulated 650 runs over 15 matches with a remarkable strike rate exceeding 155.

Gill's teammate from Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan, who earned the Orange Cap this year, scored 759 runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.

"There is a five-week break, and with no cricket around, these three should walk into any T20 squad despite a stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. In 21 days in the Asia Cup, if one plays till the final, there are 6 T20 games, and that's not much of a workload. But obviously with 17-member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

Given the pitches in the UAE and the upcoming T20 World Cup in six months, it would be ideal for Jaiswal, Gill, and Sudharsan to constitute the top three in the batting order.

Sudharsan, who debuted in the 50-over format back in 2023, has been performing exceptionally well in the shortest format. Another challenge for the team selectors will be the availability of star fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both players have been carefully managed by the team management due to their heavy workload across all formats, and they are expected to undergo fitness assessments prior to the selectors' decisions.

