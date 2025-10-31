FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance

700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

The dispute began after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, citing political tensions.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to intensify the ongoing dispute regarding the Asia Cup trophy handover during the International Cricket Council’s quarterly meeting. Sources indicate that this issue will be a key focus on BCCI’s agenda for the meeting scheduled for November 4. It is worth noting that over a month has passed since India clinched the 2025 edition of the tournament, yet the trophy has not been delivered.

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed the board’s plan to address this issue at the ICC meeting, expressing hope that the trophy will soon arrive at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Saikia conveyed the board’s frustration over the extended delay.

“Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month,” he stated. “We are pursuing this matter. About 10 days ago, we also wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand,” Saikia revealed.

“They are still keeping the trophy under their custody, but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai.”

However, he emphasized that if the handover does not occur promptly, the issue will be officially presented at next week’s ICC meetings in Dubai. Adopting a confident stance, Saikia reassured Indian cricket fans of a favorable resolution in due time.

“On behalf of the BCCI, we are fully prepared on how to deal with the matter, and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will now come back to India; only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come,” he declared.

The conflict originates from the Asia Cup final that took place on September 28 in Dubai, where India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting last-over conclusion, securing their ninth Asia Cup title. However, the presentation of the trophy was postponed for over an hour as India declined to receive the award from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds the positions of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister.

An ACC official took the trophy away from the presentation area without providing any reason, resulting in an unusual situation where the Indian team celebrated without the trophy.

Also read| India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi
Asia Cup trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics
Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned
Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and signif
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE