Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

The dispute began after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, citing political tensions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to intensify the ongoing dispute regarding the Asia Cup trophy handover during the International Cricket Council’s quarterly meeting. Sources indicate that this issue will be a key focus on BCCI’s agenda for the meeting scheduled for November 4. It is worth noting that over a month has passed since India clinched the 2025 edition of the tournament, yet the trophy has not been delivered.

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed the board’s plan to address this issue at the ICC meeting, expressing hope that the trophy will soon arrive at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Saikia conveyed the board’s frustration over the extended delay.

“Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month,” he stated. “We are pursuing this matter. About 10 days ago, we also wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand,” Saikia revealed.

“They are still keeping the trophy under their custody, but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai.”

However, he emphasized that if the handover does not occur promptly, the issue will be officially presented at next week’s ICC meetings in Dubai. Adopting a confident stance, Saikia reassured Indian cricket fans of a favorable resolution in due time.

“On behalf of the BCCI, we are fully prepared on how to deal with the matter, and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will now come back to India; only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come,” he declared.

The conflict originates from the Asia Cup final that took place on September 28 in Dubai, where India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting last-over conclusion, securing their ninth Asia Cup title. However, the presentation of the trophy was postponed for over an hour as India declined to receive the award from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds the positions of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister.

An ACC official took the trophy away from the presentation area without providing any reason, resulting in an unusual situation where the Indian team celebrated without the trophy.

