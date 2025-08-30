Asia Cup 2025: Timings for 18 out of 19 matches changed due to..., updated start time of fixtures is...

This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women
Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video
Watch: Rashid Khan’s elder brother passes away; Shaheen Afridi’s act of kindness goes viral
Realme 15T launch date confirmed: Specs, price and features expected
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya arrive at Allu Arjun's home to pay last respects to his late grandmother
'Glimpse of MS Dhoni...': Suresh Raina believes THIS player will do miracles as India’s future ODI captain; it's not Shubman Gill
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'
PM Modi receives grand welcome as he lands in China; set to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping
Priyanka Chopra turns wildlife photographer in Kenya during Globetrotter shoot: SEE PICS
Viral video: Kerala family’s soulful ‘Tere Bina’ cover wins internet, earns AR Rahman’s praise; WATCH
CRICKET
Nearly 10 days ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, ACC has revised the timings for 18 out of 19 matches. Check out the updated timings for the continental tournament.
The timings of several matches of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 have been changed due to the heat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Out of the 19 matches scheduled to be played, timings for 18 have been revised and pushed back by half an hour from the original. Earlier, the matches were scheduled to commence at 7 pm local time, but will now begin at 6:30 pm Gulf Standard Time. However, the timings for the UAE vs Oman match remain the same, as it is a day game.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the final match to be played on September 28. A total of eight teams, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, will be locking horns for the coveted title. The 19-match tournament will begin with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match, scheduled to be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
India will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10. Later, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.
The eight teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. While Group A consists of India, UAE, Oman, and Pakistan, Group B has Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Rinku Singh
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana