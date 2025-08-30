Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Timings for 18 out of 19 matches changed due to..., updated start time of fixtures is...

Nearly 10 days ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, ACC has revised the timings for 18 out of 19 matches. Check out the updated timings for the continental tournament.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

The timings of several matches of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 have been changed due to the heat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Out of the 19 matches scheduled to be played, timings for 18 have been revised and pushed back by half an hour from the original. Earlier, the matches were scheduled to commence at 7 pm local time, but will now begin at 6:30 pm Gulf Standard Time. However, the timings for the UAE vs Oman match remain the same, as it is a day game.

 

More deets about Asia Cup 2025

 

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the final match to be played on September 28. A total of eight teams, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, will be locking horns for the coveted title. The 19-match tournament will begin with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match, scheduled to be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

 

India will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10. Later, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

 

Two Groups in Asia Cup 2025

 

The eight teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. While Group A consists of India, UAE, Oman, and Pakistan, Group B has Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

 

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Rinku Singh

Axar Patel

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

