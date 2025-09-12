Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Team India breaks silence on boycott calls before Pakistan clash, fans left divided

The debate intensified with calls for the match to be canceled, accompanied by unsold tickets and a petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation that was dismissed with the remark, "It's just a match, let it be."

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Team India breaks silence on boycott calls before Pakistan clash, fans left divided
    The Indian camp has addressed the ongoing discussions regarding a potential boycott of the India-Pakistan match in the 2025 Asia Cup, firmly dismissing any possibility of the team skipping their second Group A match in this prestigious event, scheduled to occur at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 14).

    For those who may not be aware, the tournament's future seemed uncertain following the Pahalgam Terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor in May. Nevertheless, the Indian government has approved the tournament, granting the Suryakumar Yadav-led team the green light to compete against Pakistan after the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs introduced a new policy permitting matches in multi-national tournaments.

    India and Pakistan not only share the same group but could potentially meet each other up to three times in the competition if both teams advance to the final.

    While the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) awarded India the hosting rights for the event, the Board of Control decided to relocate the tournament to the UAE.

    Leading up to the match, there has been significant pressure on social media for the Men in Blue to withdraw from the game. In light of the charged atmosphere surrounding the event, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the issue, asserting that both the BCCI and the Government of India are on the same page regarding the situation.

    "Once we are here to play. Players are focused on playing cricket. That's what we focus on," said Kotak in a pre-match press conference.
    "I think for the player and us. Once BCCI says, and they are aligned with the government. We are here to prepare and to play. India-Pakistan is always a competitive game. So we would rather focus on that," Kotak added.

    Some praised the position as professional, contending that athletes ought not to be involved in political or administrative matters. Conversely, others condemned it as evasive, asserting that the national team ought to adopt a more assertive stance. This divide was clearly visible on social media, with hashtags such as #PlayForIndia and #BoycottPakistanMatch trending at the same time.

    Team India launched their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a resounding nine-wicket victory against the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday in Dubai. Choosing to bowl first, Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates dismissed the UAE for a mere 57 runs and successfully chased down the target in just 4.3 overs.

