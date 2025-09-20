Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav tells Team India to 'close your room' before high-stakes Pakistan match

Suryakumar noted that the Indian team is currently relishing their winning streak, experiences a strong sense of camaraderie, and aims to stay composed without being influenced by outside controversies or pressures—particularly in light of recent news regarding handshake incidents.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the importance of ignoring external distractions during such significant games, which can sometimes lead to controversies. He shared his personal approach: "Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep." Team India, who remains unbeaten in the Asia Cup group stage, will commence their Super Four stage against Pakistan this Sunday in Dubai. In their last encounter, India triumphed over Pakistan by seven wickets while successfully chasing down 128 runs in a match that was largely one-sided.

Following the match, a significant controversy arose when Surya and his batting partner Shivam Dube left the field without exchanging handshakes with the Pakistani players. After the game, Surya dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and expressed his support for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred in April.

When discussing the importance of tuning out external distractions, Suryakumar emphasized that while it is impossible to completely eliminate outside noise, he encourages his team to focus on what is beneficial for them.

"Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep, I think that is the best, see it is easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult because you meet a lot of friends, you go out for dinner and you have lot of players also around who like to see all these things, so it is challenging, but then it is on you, what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind and go on and have a practice session or go on and have a play a game, but I have been very clear with all the boys, I think it is very important, if we want to do well this tournament and going forward, we will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you, I am not saying shut the noise completely, but take what is good for you, I mean someone can give you a good advice as well, which can help you in the game, which can help you on the ground, so I think that is very important for me and rest I feel everyone is good in a good space," said Suryakumar Yadav.

As the eagerly awaited match draws near, many are curious whether India will continue their no-handshake policy against their longstanding rivals in light of the events from last Sunday (September 14). Following India's remarkable seven-wicket win, no player from the Indian team offered a handshake to their adversaries, and they shut the dressing room door when Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson came by.

Even at the toss, Suryakumar avoided shaking hands or making eye contact with the opposing captain. In reaction, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) voiced their dissatisfaction and reached out to the ICC concerning the conduct of match referee Andy Pycroft.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will India stick to no-handshake policy vs Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic response keeps fans guessing