Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav made a sharp comment about the India-Pakistan rivalry, suggesting that the contest is no longer evenly matched and asked journalists not to overhype it.

Following a valiant 171/5 by Pakistan, powered by half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and a few catch drops from the Indian side, the Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill ran a rampage on Pakistani spinners and pacers alike, both with the bat and verbally, taking their team to a comfortable six-wicket win with seven balls left, thanks to their century partnership.

Since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, this is India's seventh successive win over Pakistan in white-ball cricket. In 15 T20Is against Pakistan, India has won 12, losing just three. Over the years, with the decline in Pakistan's team after the retirements of several star players, this rivalry has become even more one-sided. Their previous match against India was a seven-wicket loss as India chased down 128 runs easily during this tournament's group stage.

On being asked during the presser if Pakistan was much more competitive this time around, Suryakumar said, "I think you should stop asking questions on the rivalry because rivalry is when 15-20 matches are played by both sides, and one side is ahead by 8-7, It is called playing good cricket and a rivalry. 3-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore."

Here are the results of recent India-Pakistan clashes since the T20 WC 2022, when Virat Kohli hit an epic 82* to power India to a 160-run target from a losing situation of 31/4 at Melbourne:-

Asia Cup 2025: India won by 6 wkts

-Asia Cup 2025: India won by 7 wkts

-Champions Trophy 2025: India won by 6 wkts

-T20 World Cup 2024: India won by 6 runs

-ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India won by 7 wkts

-Asia Cup 2023: India won by 228 runs

-T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 4 wkts

During the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. After Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman, a quickfire 72-run stand followed between Sahibzada Farhan (58 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Saim Ayub (21 in 17 balls, with a four and six) put Pakistan ahead. Later, knocks from Mohammed Nawaz (21 in 19 balls, with a four and six) and Faheem Ashraf (20* in eight balls, with a four and two sixes) took Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs.

Shivam Dube (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya got one each.

During the run-chase of 172, Abhishek Sharma (74 in 39 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Shubman Gill (47 in 28 balls, with eight fours) took Pakistan out of the game in the first ten overs. While Haris Rauf (2/26) tried to fight it out for Pakistan, Tilak Varma (30* in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Hardik (7*) took India to a win with seven balls left.

Abhishek secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his explosive knock.

