Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s ICC hearing over PCB complaint ends, verdict expected soon

Suryakumar Yadav’s ICC hearing over the PCB’s complaint has concluded, and the India captain now awaits the verdict. The case stems from his post-match remarks that drew Pakistan’s objection. While no final decision has been announced yet, fines or a formal warning remain possible.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's strong response with Operation Sindoor, the Indian cricket team showed their strength at the Asia Cup 2025. They had a big win against Pakistan in the group stage, beating them by seven wickets. It was probably their best win in the whole tournament. After the game, Suryakumar Yadav said that the win was for the Indian army and the people who suffered in the Pahalgam attack.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,” he said during the post-match presentation.

He said it again at the press conference. Also, he and the rest of the Indian team decided not to shake hands with the Pakistani players. Because of what he said, Suryakumar Yadav had to talk to the match referee, Richie Richardson.

To explain what he said, Suryakumar Yadav met with Richie Richardson. Hemang Amin, who is the Chief Operating Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and Sumeet M, who is in charge of cricket operations, were with him. They haven't made a decision yet, but it looks like he will just get a warning.

When something like this happens, the possible punishments are a warning, getting 15 percent of the match fee taken away, or getting one demerit point. People say that he probably won't have to pay a fine, and he has been told not to say things like that again.

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan will also have meetings on Friday, September 26, 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made two complaints about Suryakumar Yadav to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC sent two reports to Richie Richardson because of these complaints. After that, they sent a message to the Indian team about it.

Also read| Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
