Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply after winning match against Oman sparks controversy ahead of India-Pakistan super 4 clash: 'All set for...'

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav deliberately refrained from mentioning Pakistan during the post-match presentation following the final group-stage game against Oman, despite the upcoming high-profile match against their arch-rivals, scheduled to take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

In the post-match presentation, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar directly asked about the prospect of playing against Pakistan again. However, the Indian captain's four-word reply once again indicated that the Indian team is not focusing on their next opponents.

Suryakumar Yadav's four-word reply ahead of IND vs PAK super 4 clash

The former India batter and match presenter Sanjay Manjrekar asked, “All set for Sunday’s match against Pakistan?" Suryakumar Yadav replied, “All set for Super 4."

IND vs PAK: Handshake row

It's worth noting that the group stage match between India and Pakistan was marred by a significant controversy after Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with the opposing team. Following their seven-wicket victory in Dubai, no member of the Indian team offered handshakes to the Pakistan players.

This action prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to express their displeasure, leading them to send multiple emails to the International Cricket Council (ICC). They requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging a failure to uphold the spirit of cricket. The match between India and Pakistan took place in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar had chosen to dedicate the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, stating the team's solidarity with the victims of the tragic terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Pakistan ultimately withdrew its threat to boycott the crucial Asia Cup match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, but not before causing a significant delay due to the ICC's continued refusal to remove Pycroft.

Earlier, Pakistan had refused to depart their hotel for the must-win group match, protesting against Pycroft's role in officiating a game that was rescheduled to a 9 pm IST start, instead of the initially planned 8 pm.