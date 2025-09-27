Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's emotional support for Dunith Wellalage after his father's demise goes viral, watch

After IND vs SL Super 4 stage clash, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen giving emotional support Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who lost his father during Asia Cup 2025 Group stage match against Afghanistan. Watch video here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's emotional support for Dunith Wellalage after his father's demise goes viral, watch
In a touching display of sportsmanship, team India captain Suryakumar Yadav offered comfort to Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage after the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Wellalage, who recently lost his father, was seen looking somber, with Suryakumar providing a consoling gesture reminiscent of a big brother following the match.

The Sri Lankan cricketer received news of his father's passing after the Group stage match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where his father passed away due to a heart attack. Wellalage had briefly returned home to be with his family but rejoined the team for national duty ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Suryakumar Yadav's emotional support to Dunith Wellalage

In the now-viral video, Suryakumar can be seen approaching Wellalage. As the video mover further, India's T20 capatain can be seen placing his hand on the young Sri Lankan spinner's chest and offering words of encouragement. The two conversed for nearly two minutes, with Suryakumar offering constant pats and support.

Wellalage nodded in agreement throughout their conversation, appearing grateful for Suryakumar's gesture. The video of their interaction was shared by Sony Sports Network's official social media, captioned simply, "This moment."

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, along with coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram, greeted Wellalage and offered their support.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs SL Super 4 stage

Meanwhile, team India secured a victory in the Super 4 stage, leaving Sri Lanka without a win, as the match went into a Super Over after 40 overs of play. Pathum Nissanka, who had scored a brilliant century, was dismissed by Harshit Rana on the first ball of the 20th over, with Sri Lanka needing 12 runs to win.

Despite Dasun Shanaka's efforts, the match proceeded to a Super Over. Sri Lanka, batting first in the Super Over, scored only two runs, with Suryakumar sealing the win by achieving the target of three runs in the opening delivery. Nissanka was still awarded the Player of the Match.

Asia Cup 2025 Finals: IND vs PAK 

India is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's team is favored, having won against Pakistan twice in the tournament, and due to their players' strong form.

 

 

