Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, still never became star, now works as...

PM Modi expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Israeli attack in Doha, says, ‘We support...’

Meet Larry Ellison, the world's richest man, who surpassed Elon Musk; his net worth is...

Rohit Sharma silences retirement buzz, hints at 2027 ODI World Cup plans with silent post

Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal's Gen Z appointed interim head of govt, she is also the first..., know her India connection

Bigg Boss 19: MAJOR FIGHT between Baseer Ali, Pranit More due to..., house captain warns comedian 'problem mein phasega tu'

Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'

Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest man, his net worth reaches to Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen-starrer becomes fourth Malayalam film to earn Rs 200 crore globally after...

Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan film crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqu

Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, still never became star, now works as...

Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with SRK, Salman

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

India withdrew the appeal after UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui was given out run out by the third umpire during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. The decision was confirmed on the big screen as “OUT,” and India captain Suryakumar Yadav initially had contested the decision.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to withdraw the appeal even though UAE batter Junaid Siddique was clearly out on the fourth ball of the 13th over, bowled by Shivam Dube, during the Group A match of the Men's Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. This decision provided a brief respite for the UAE, who were struggling against the formidable bowling lineup of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.

Nonetheless, the captain's retraction of the appeal did not alter the course of the UAE's innings. The hosts were dismissed for just 57 runs within 14 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) claiming seven wickets between them.

Regarding the appeal incident, it occurred in the 13th over when Shivam Dube bowled a bouncer as UAE batter Siddique moved back. The batter quickly pointed to the towel that had fallen off the bowler while he was running in to bowl. However, the on-field umpire requested a referral to the third umpire after wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's throw knocked the stumps down.

Replays indicated that Siddique was out of the crease. While the batter was focused on the towel, he neglected to return to the crease. The OUT decision appeared on the big screen as Siddique was found short, but India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to withdraw the appeal since the batter was distracted by the towel.

Initially, it appeared that India retracted the appeal based on the game situation; however, subsequent replays clarified that the towel incident had caused the batter's distraction.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his discontent with the decision, emphasizing that the towel's removal was irrelevant. "The towel coming off is not relevant. It is just a case of India trying to be nice to the UAE team," he remarked during the commentary.

Suryakumar won the toss and chose to bowl. His bowlers quickly validated his decision, effortlessly overcoming the challenge posed by the UAE. The opening pair, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu, managed to score 26 runs for the first wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was the one who secured the initial breakthrough.

Once the first wicket was taken, the remaining batsmen could only contribute an additional 31 runs to the total, leading the UAE to record the lowest T20I score ever against India.

Also read| Rohit Sharma silences retirement buzz, hints at 2027 ODI World Cup plans with silent post

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final
Massive Crackdown in Balochistan: Authorities detain political leaders after province-wide shutdown strike
Massive Crackdown in Balochistan: Authorities detain political leaders after...
Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'
Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...
India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths
India's Underwater Thunder: How K-Series Missiles Rule the Ocean Depths
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE