Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s appeal withdrawal against UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui sparks debate, commentators react

India withdrew the appeal after UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui was given out run out by the third umpire during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. The decision was confirmed on the big screen as “OUT,” and India captain Suryakumar Yadav initially had contested the decision.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to withdraw the appeal even though UAE batter Junaid Siddique was clearly out on the fourth ball of the 13th over, bowled by Shivam Dube, during the Group A match of the Men's Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. This decision provided a brief respite for the UAE, who were struggling against the formidable bowling lineup of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.

Nonetheless, the captain's retraction of the appeal did not alter the course of the UAE's innings. The hosts were dismissed for just 57 runs within 14 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) claiming seven wickets between them.

Regarding the appeal incident, it occurred in the 13th over when Shivam Dube bowled a bouncer as UAE batter Siddique moved back. The batter quickly pointed to the towel that had fallen off the bowler while he was running in to bowl. However, the on-field umpire requested a referral to the third umpire after wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's throw knocked the stumps down.

Replays indicated that Siddique was out of the crease. While the batter was focused on the towel, he neglected to return to the crease. The OUT decision appeared on the big screen as Siddique was found short, but India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to withdraw the appeal since the batter was distracted by the towel.

Initially, it appeared that India retracted the appeal based on the game situation; however, subsequent replays clarified that the towel incident had caused the batter's distraction.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his discontent with the decision, emphasizing that the towel's removal was irrelevant. "The towel coming off is not relevant. It is just a case of India trying to be nice to the UAE team," he remarked during the commentary.

Suryakumar won the toss and chose to bowl. His bowlers quickly validated his decision, effortlessly overcoming the challenge posed by the UAE. The opening pair, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu, managed to score 26 runs for the first wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was the one who secured the initial breakthrough.

Once the first wicket was taken, the remaining batsmen could only contribute an additional 31 runs to the total, leading the UAE to record the lowest T20I score ever against India.

