1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

During the practice at the ICC Academy, enthusiastic fans chanted Samson’s name while he made his way out with teammates. Yadav’s playful comment highlighted Samson’s strong local fan support in the UAE.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch
Team India is creating a lot of buzz in Dubai as they get ready for the Asia Cup 2025. Sanju Samson was the main attraction Saturday evening. After practice at the ICC Academy, lots of Indian fans came to watch their players. The loudest cheers were for Sanju Samson, who is very popular in the UAE, mostly with the Malayali community.

Videos of Samson surrounded by fans waving Indian flags and chanting his name are all over social media. Suryakumar Yadav, known for his jokes, shouted, “Local boy!” which quickly went viral.

This funny moment showed the team's good relationship and how much Samson likes Dubai. Having played for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL for years, Samson knows the city well and always gets great support when he plays in the UAE.

India will play its first game against the UAE on September 10, then face Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Samson is trying to secure his place in India’s middle order, and Suryakumar is coming back from an injury, so everyone is watching the team’s preparation. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain SKY said it’s important to get used to the conditions quickly. The players seem happy and energetic with the fans, which shows the team spirit is good.

As India hopes to win another Asia Cup, these fun moments – Suryakumar’s joke and the fans' support for Samson – are making the event even more exciting in Dubai.

India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal 

