Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 on September 10 against UAE at Dubai International Stadium. The game against Pakistan is on September 14, giving Yadav a chance to improve his record against them and chase the T20I century record.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record
With the Asia Cup 2025 coming up, India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is very close to matching a record held by Rohit Sharma. He only needs one more century to equal Sharma's record for the most centuries in T20I. Right now, Sharma and Glenn Maxwell are tied at five centuries each, and Yadav has four. Yadav has become a great batsman in T20I cricket, scoring 2,598 runs in 83 matches, with an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07. His four T20I centuries put him among the best, and with possibly seven innings in the Asia Cup 2025, he has a good opportunity to make history.

Yadav's T20I centuries

*   117 vs England at Trent Bridge (July 2022)

*   111 vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui (November 2022)

*   112 vs Sri Lanka at Rajkot (January 2023)

*   100 vs South Africa at Johannesburg (December 2023)

Other milestones

Besides the century record, Yadav could reach other achievements during the Asia Cup 2025:

3,000 T20I Runs: With 2,598 runs already, he needs 402 more to possibly become the first batsman to reach 3,000 T20I runs with a strike rate above 150.

150 T20I Sixes: With 146 sixes, he needs four more to join the 150-sixes club, which includes Rohit Sharma (205), Martin Guptill (173), Mohammad Wasim (168), and Jos Buttler (160).

Pakistan challenge

While Yadav has a great record overall, he faces a challenge against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In five T20I matches against them, he has only scored 64 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 118.51. His highest score against Pakistan is just 18 runs.

India's Asia Cup campaign

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 on September 10 against UAE at Dubai International Stadium. The game against Pakistan is on September 14, giving Yadav a chance to improve his record against them and chase the T20I century record.

As the defending champions and most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles, India will count on Yadav's leadership and batting to win their second T20I Asia Cup title. The tournament will be held from September 9-28, 2025, in the UAE.

