Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India starts training in Dubai, head coach Gautam Gambhir sets winning mindset

Team India began their rigorous preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 with an intense practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday. This marked the first collective training session since their England Test series, signaling the team's focus and commitment to defending their Asia Cup title.

Team India has officially kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 title defense campaign with a rigorous practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. This marked the squad’s first collective training since the recent England Test series, setting a focused tone for the upcoming tournament. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s motivating message resonated deeply with the players. Shivam Dube revealed that Gambhir encouraged every player to see each match for India as an opportunity to showcase new skills and make meaningful contributions. “Whenever you play for your country, you get an opportunity to do something new,” said Gambhir, inspiring the team to push their limits.

Key Players Embrace Team Spirit

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, and Shivam Dube were all actively involved in extended batting and fielding drills. Shubman Gill, fresh from leading India in England, expressed excitement about rejoining the white-ball squad, praising the team’s talent and energy. Yadav appreciated the unity and commitment he observed among team members, emphasizing their readiness to put their all on the field.

Early Arrival and Focused Training Regime

Instead of holding a preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the management strategically chose to arrive early in Dubai for acclimatization to the local conditions. This decision allows the players to adapt better and fine-tune their game ahead of the high-pressure matches.

Upcoming Fixtures

India’s Asia Cup campaign begins against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14, and a group-stage match against Oman on September 19. The playoffs are scheduled to commence on September 20.

As the defending champions, Team India enters the Asia Cup 2025 with a well-prepared squad and a winning mindset fostered by Gambhir’s leadership, aiming for another historic title win.

Also read| Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?