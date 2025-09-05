Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics

The preparation phase is crucial as this will be Yadav's first major assignment as captain of the Indian side. There are also viral moments from the camp with players like Hardik Pandya showcasing new hair colors and Suryakumar Yadav sparking buzz with a new look.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics
    Suryakumar Yadav is at the helm as India begins their preparations for the 2025 Asia Cup, which is set to commence on September 9. Just four days prior to the tournament's kickoff, the Indian squad took to the field in Dubai. Under the keen supervision of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the players initiated their training. Entering the tournament as the reigning champions, India is determined to defend their title. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, triumphed over Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final, securing the trophy after a five-year gap.

    This will be Suryakumar's inaugural leadership role for India in the Asia Cup. He will be supported by Shubman Gill, who is making his comeback to the T20I squad. Notably, Shubman has not participated in a T20I match since July 2024.

    The first session took place from 6 to 9 PM, focusing on adjusting to conditions in the UAE ahead of their opener against UAE on September 10, followed by high-profile matches including a clash against Pakistan on September 14. 

    In contrast to the 2023 Asia Cup, this year's tournament will take place in the T20 format. This change is in preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is set for February and March. The Asia Cup will provide all teams with a chance to gear up for this crucial ICC event.

    The ACC first organized the Asia Cup in the T20 format back in 2016. The T20 Asia Cup made a comeback in 2022. India clinched the title in 2016, while Sri Lanka emerged as champions six years later.

    Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the 2023 Asia Cup, will not participate in the upcoming tournament, even though he has not fully retired from international cricket. Rohit stepped away from T20I cricket after guiding India to a championship win in the 2024 World Cup.

    Virat Kohli will also miss the tournament as he has retired from the shortest format. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja also exited T20Is in 2024. Both Virat and Rohit remain active in ODIs, while Jadeja plays both ODIs and Test cricket.

    India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh 

    Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know

